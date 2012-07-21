Actually, Fracking Can Be Done Safely Without Poisoning Our Drinking Water

Everyone’s worried that the chemicals used in fracking could poison our drinking water. However, energy expert Michael Levi tells us that fracking can actually be done safely without contaminating anyone’s drinking water.



Michael Levi, who is a Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, explains why natural gas exports and fracking are OK:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Don’t Miss:

• The US Can Produce As Much Oil As Saudi Arabia

• How The Government Created A Solar ‘Gold Rush’ In New Jersey

• What Richard Branson Hopes To Find In Space And At The Bottom Of The Ocean

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.