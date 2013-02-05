Actually, Ex-Yahoo Bill Wise Won The Super Bowl

Nicholas Carlson

Bill Wise, who made his name as the former boss of Right Media at Yahoo, is now the CEO of MediaOcean.

MediaOcean makes software for ad agencies. Judging by this tweet from Wise, it had a pretty good Super Bowl:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us