Actually, Ex-Yahoo Bill Wise Won The Super Bowl

Bill Wise, who made his name as the former boss of Right Media at Yahoo, is now the CEO of MediaOcean.



MediaOcean makes software for ad agencies. Judging by this tweet from Wise, it had a pretty good Super Bowl:

Super Bowl Advertising: @media_ocean processed 41 of the ads totaling nearly $200 million in campaign spend #adhuddle #Adtech — Bill Wise (@billwise) February 3, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.