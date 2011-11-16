Actually, Digg's Traffic Is Not Tanking, Says Digg

Last week, we reported that Digg’s traffic was plummeting.



According to a forthcoming post called “Some Charts Are Wrong aka An Update on Digg Traffic” written by VP of engineering Ben Folk-Williams, that is not true.

Below, a chart showing six months of internal Google Analytics data:

The figure is small, but it shows Digg’s traffic between around 16 million and 19 million unique visitors each month. Traffic is up since the beta launch of Digg Newsrooms.

A couple other stats from the post:

* Digg Newsrooms have been in beta for a month, and seeing great response – In particular page views per visit up 3x versus classic Digg.

* We’re seeing dramatically higher engagement from our Facebook fans, with users coming from Facebook spending an average of 15 minutes on site as compared to 10 minutes for other logged in users.

* On mobile, we’ve seen a 23% increase in daily users since the launch of our revised iOS app with Newsroom integration.

* 51% of our traffic is direct. That metric can be a tricky to measure correctly if you aren’t careful – we are. That means 13 million times someone every month someone types digg.com into a browser.

