Actually, College Grads Are More Likely To Be Bartenders Than Engineers

This morning we learned that just half of recent college graduates are landing jobs in their field, according to the centre of labour Market Studies at Northeastern University.Of the 1.5 million who are underemployed, the AP reports that:



“In the last year, they were more likely to be employed as waiters, waitresses, bartenders and food-service helpers than as engineers, physicists, chemists and mathematicians combined (100,000 versus 90,000). There were more working in office-related jobs such as receptionist or payroll clerk than in all computer professional jobs (163,000 versus 100,000). More also were employed as cashiers, retail clerks and customer representatives than engineers (125,000 versus 80,000).”

