Actual Wall Streeters Respond To The 'How To Date A Wall Streeter' Advice

Samantha Daniels, a “professional matchmaker and dating expert,” has taken to CNBC with a tip sheet on how to date Wall Street men. She explains, “as a professional matchmaker with an office in New York City, many of my clients are very successful, high-profile Wall Street men.”Daniels claims she knows better than anyone what makes Wall Street men tick, so her tips for dating such fellows must be amazing, right?



We decided to put that claim to the test, asking a range of Wall Street men and women what they thought about Daniels’ recommendations. We’ve cut down to the essence of each of her 10 tips (and added comments from our group of financial industry veterans), for your reading and learning pleasure.

Daniels: 1. Be prepared to charm him out of talking about work when he first arrives to the date.

25-year-old man: Totally agree with this point. The conversation flows on the best dates without having to resort to discussion of work.

29-year-old woman: Great advice. Try banging some cymbals directly in front of his face. That’ll distract him!

35-year-old man: I actually agree with this point — I try to never ask a woman what her job is or discuss work out of the box. I would hope we could converse for a few minutes before resorting to “my job is better than yours.” Always comes up at some point, but I try to talk about some non-work-related interests first. I also try to avoid [work talk] more than others given I work in finance and I don’t want them to lump me in a box before I have had a chance to say anything. FYI, you can tell if a guy really works in finance by the use of phrases like “out of the box,” “soft circle,” etc.

