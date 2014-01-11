THEN & NOW: 18 Actresses Who Played Iconic Superheroes And Villains

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Gal Gadot will play Wonder Woman in the untitled ‘Batman/Superman’ movie out 2015.

Ever since Jennifer Lawrence stepped into the role of Katniss Everdeen in 2012’s “The Hunger Games” the number of strong, independent superheroines has exploded on the big screen.

Amy Adams and Emma Stone’s portrayals of Lois Lane (“Man of Steel”) and Gwen Stacy (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) are a far cry from damsels in distress.

In 2015, Elizabeth Olsen will join Marvel’s “Avengers” sequel as the Scarlet Witch while Gal Gadot gears up as the new Wonder Woman in the big “Batman / Superman” movie.

But they weren’t the first to bring famous comic characters to life on screen.

*Note: We are aware Lois Lane, Gwen Stacy, and Mary Jane aren’t technically superheroines, but their characters are too iconic to leave off the list.

