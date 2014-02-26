Actress Rachael Taylor Recounts Being Domestic Violence Victim In Personal Account

Actress Rachael Taylor has spoken about her experience with domestic violence for the first time. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images



Australian actress Rachael Taylor has spoken for the first time about being the victim of domestic violence in a moving personal essay in The Australian Women’s Weekly, which goes on sale on Thursday.

“I remember looking at a domestic violence poster in a hospital emergency room and on it was a picture of a woman, bloodied and bruised. I didn’t relate to her, even though I was her. I thought I was the exception to the rule, but I was the rule,” she writes.

While she does not name the perpetrator, she was in a relationship at the time with troubled Australian actor Matthew Newton.

Chillingly, she points out that on average one Australian woman dies every week at the hands of her current or former partner. Three-and-a-half years later, Taylor, 29, recounts how she “lost her voice” and couldn’t respond to the urging of friends who told her to leave the relationship.

“Do you understand? That is my saddest memory, actually. I had lost my voice. It did come back. Sadly, for one woman every week in Australia, the return of her voice is a right she is denied. Put plainly, put shockingly, she is dead.”

Ms Taylor’s story appears alongside the stories of five other domestic violence survivors. She has teamed up with White Ribbon Australia and The Australian Women’s Weekly to launch the Secrets campaign, which encourages women to share their personal stories of domestic violence by submitting a video to the White Ribbon website.

