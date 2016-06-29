Actress Leah Remini is filming a show about how Scientology rips families apart

Actress Leah Remini, a former Scientologist who left the religion in 2013, has reportedly started filming a new television show that takes a critical look at the Church of Scientology.

According to The Underground Bunker, the series will focus on domestic issues related to Scientology — namely, how the Church of Scientology tends to rip families apart.

Tony Ortega, the journalist running The Underground Bunker (a site reporting exclusively on Scientology), broke the news of Remini’s decision to leave the Church of Scientology in 2013.

The former “King of Queens” actress went on to publish a memoir, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” in 2015, which detailed her decision to leave Scientology after having grown up in the Church.

According to Tony Ortega, Scientologist families are torn apart due to the Church’s policy of “disconnection,” wherein members must distance themselves from anyone who becomes “antagonistic to Scientology.”

No further details on Remini’s show have been revealed at this time.

Business Insider has reached out to Remini’s representatives for comment.

