Actress Daryl Hannah Arrested During Protest At White House

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Actress Daryl Hannah can add another arrest to her resume after she was taken away in handcuffs on Tuesday while protesting a proposed pipeline in front of the White House.Hannah and dozens of others had been protesting the controversial XL tar sands pipeline, which President Obama recently authorised, much to the chagrin of environmentalists.



“Sometimes it’s necessary to sacrifice your freedom for a greater freedom,” Hannah said before her arrest, according to NBC. “And we want to be free from the horrible death and destruction that fossil fuels cause, and have a clean energy future.”

The proposed pipeline would stretch 1700 miles, carrying oil from tar sands in Canada to the refineries in the Gulf. Over 500 people have been arrested since protests first began on August 20, according to the group Tar Sands Action, which has been organising the protests.

Hannah has been arrested multiple times in the past for participating in non-violent protests. In 2006, Hannah was arrested for camping out in a tree in an attempt to block the bulldozing of a community garden in Los Angeles, and again in 2009 for protesting mountain top mining in West Virginia.

