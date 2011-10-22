Actress and Model Andie MacDowell Lists Gorgeous North Carolina Mansion

If you’re a fan of Andie MacDowell (and honestly, despite her lack of blockbuster hits lately, who isn’t?) then you may be interested to know that she is listing her stunning, English-farmhouse-meets-the-South mansion in North Carolina for a paltry $4.5 million.



Located in postcard-perfect Asheville, North Carolina (or to be precise, the neighbouring upscale community of Biltmore Forest), the four-story modern-day Tudor home boasts six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and a luscious Art Nouveau décor spread lavishly throughout. The expertly-manicured garden in the back, complete with custom wrought-iron work, has a decidedly English look and feel that suits the home to a tee.

Our favourite part of the house is the view. In the fall, you can catch a glimpse of nature’s majesty as the foliage in the nearby mountains changes colours – all in front of you from the comfort of your backyard or upstairs viewing bay. And, of course, if you like nice bedrooms – and who doesn’t? – the master suite is to die for and is the epitome of upscale yet classy, turn-of-the-20th-century living.

In short, the mansion is as beautiful as the model and L’Oreal spokeswoman Andie MacDowell.

Other benefits to the home include a nearby country club golf course and one of the most charming cities in the South. When you’re in town to spy the MacDowell mansion, be sure to stop by the City Plaza on Saturday nights to catch “Shindig on the Green”, a fantastic local open-air musical event.

Be sure to turn in your $4.5 million check on the way so you can spend the night in your new four-story

