8 actors you probably didn’t realize are actually American

Gillian Anderson can switch back and forth seamlessly between her British and American accents, but she was born in the US.

Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Sex Education” star Gillian Anderson has plenty of audiences believing she’s a born-and-bred Brit because of her spot-on accent.

The actress was actually born in Chicago, but she spent a good portion of her childhood living in England before her family moved back to the US. As an adult, she calls London home, and she’s been known to flip back and forth between near-perfect British and American accents.

Of course, fans of Fox’s “The X-Files” will remember Anderson’s American accent.