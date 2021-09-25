23 actors who won awards for playing famous figures

Eddie Redmayne portrayed Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything,” earning him an Oscar in 2015.

Stephen Hawking was a renowned British cosmologist and author who had ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. The 2014 movie “The Theory of Everything” tells the story of his relationship with his first wife, Jane, after they met at the University of Cambridge, as well as his diagnosis and his academic success.

“Mr. Redmayne’s performance — from the gnarled, paralyzed fingers to the mischievous spark that lights an otherwise frozen face as he savors a joke or a bon mot — is spot on,” The New York Times wrote.