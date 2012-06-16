25 Actors Who Turned Down HUGE Movie Roles

Photo: screengrab

Last month, Christian Bale‘s former publicist and assistant, Harrison Cheung, released a tell-all biography about his former boss.Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman revealed the actor lost out on roles in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” and “Titanic” to Leonardo DiCaprio.



He’s not alone. Molly Ringwald also recently announced on Reddit she was offered Julia Robert‘s iconic role in “Pretty Woman.”

We found 25 other actors and actresses who turned down possible career-changing roles.

Harrison Ford wasn’t originally sought out to play Han Solo, nor was Al Pacino first in mind for Michael Corleone of “The Godfather.” And, we may have been cheering on a much different Harvey Two-Face in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” if one actor wasn’t already preoccupied with another series.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.