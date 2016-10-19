14 actors who regret their iconic movie roles

A number of actors have expressed regret for their roles in movies, even ones considered classic, over the years.
Though their reasons vary, many simply resent being remembered for performances that they’d rather forget.
Daniel Craig recently said he’d rather “slash” his wrists than return as James Bond for another film, and he joins Sean Connery in the list of 007 actors who’ve reacted with vitriol toward the famous series. Yet Craig later clarified by saying, “If I were to stop doing it, I would miss it terribly.”
From Harrison Ford in “Star Wars” to Robert Pattinson in “Twilight,” we’re taking a look at the actors who have voiced their distaste for characters they took on.
Check out 14 actors who regret their movie roles:
Fisher told 'The Today Show' in 2008 that if she had known how famous she would become for playing Princess Leia in the 'Star Wars' films, she 'would have never done it.'
When Time asked why she returned for 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' Fisher bluntly replied that she took it on because 'it's difficult to get work after (turning) 30' for women in Hollywood.
Connery, who played the 007 agent in seven 'Bond' films starting with the first, 1962's 'Dr. No,' initially felt that he was underpaid for his role in the series. But by his sixth appearance (in 'Diamonds are Forever'), he was so sick of the role that he started giving his Bond salaries to charity, according to an interview with The Guardian.
'I have always hated that damned James Bond,' Connery said. 'I'd like to kill him.'
Winslet has said she regrets the style and quality of her performance in James Cameron's blockbuster, Oscar-winning 1997 film.
'Every single scene, I'm like, 'Really, really? You did it like that? Oh my God,'' Winslet once told CNN of 'Titanic.' 'My American accent, I can't listen to it. It's awful.'
Though he returned to his iconic action character in 2016's 'Jason Bourne,' Matt Damon once expressed deep regret about the third 'Bourne' film.
In 2011, Damon reflected on how he initially thought the 2007 'Bourne Ultimatum' script was 'unreadable,' and he resented that Universal Pictures wanted to go through with the sequel. He even worried that the film would be 'a career-ender.'
The late, great Christopher Plummer had a lot of negative opinions about the classic, Oscar-winning musical that made him a star.
He said in 2009 that he 'disliked almost every aspect of' the film, and recalled that his attempt to make his Captain von Trapp character interesting was like 'flogging a dead horse.' He later called the film 'awful and sentimental and gooey.'
LaBeouf told the Los Angeles Times in 2010 that he 'dropped the ball' with his role as Mutt Williams in the fourth 'Indiana Jones' film, and he also criticised the film's script and director Steven Spielberg.
'The actor's job is to make it come alive and make it work, and I couldn't do it,' he said. 'There was a reason (the film) wasn't universally accepted.'
'I detest the character,' Marlon Brando once said of Stanley Kowalski, his role in the 1951 drama based on the Tennessee Williams play, which made him a Hollywood star.
Brando reportedly hated that Kowalski became synonymous with a 'sexy outlaw' archetype following the success of 'A Streetcar Named Desire,' according to Time.
Pattinson truly despised his role as Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' film series.
'The more I read the script, the more I hated this guy,' Pattinson said in 2008. 'So that's how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself.'
He also described the sound of 'Twilight' fangirls screaming as 'like the sound you hear at the gates of hell.'
Affleck has said that his 2003 role as 'Daredevil' (a critical disaster) is his only regret in film.
'The only movie I actually regret is 'Daredevil.' It just kills me,' Affleck told Playboy in 2013. 'I love that story, that character, and the fact that it got f---ed up the way it did stays with me.'
Heigl famously complained that the Judd Apatow-directed comedy was 'a little sexist' while promoting the film in 2007.
'It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as loveable, goofy, fun-loving guys,' she told Vanity Fair.
She later clarified that she liked the film but hated her 'judgemental' character.
At Comic-Con in 2014, Clooney apologised for 'ruining' the Batman series with his role in Joel Schumacher's critically panned 1997 film 'Batman & Robin.'
'I think since Batman that I've been disinvited from Comic-Con for 20 years,' Clooney joked. 'I just met Adam West there, and I apologised to him. Sorry about the nipples on the suit. Freeze, freeze, I apologise for that.'
Warning: Spoiler for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' below.
Harrison Ford has had a rocky relationship with his Han Solo role in the 'Star Wars' films, and he's appeared alternately grateful for and regretful of the role.
As The Huffington Post points out, Ford wanted George Lucas to kill off Solo at the end of 'Return of the Jedi' because he was sick of the character.
'Three is enough for me,' Ford said in a 1983 interview. 'I was glad to see that costume for the last time.'
Nonetheless, Ford returned in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' to ultimately fulfil his death wish for the character.
'Star Wars' apparently has a history of rubbing some of its actors the wrong way. Legendary British thespian Alec Guinnessbrought a lot of dramatic weight to the original 1977 film as Obi-Wan Kenobi, but he hated it from the beginning.
Guinness only accepted the part after his pay was doubled, and he shared in letters from the time that he thought the whole project was 'fairy-tale rubbish.'
He also got the names of both George Lucas and Harrison Ford wrong.
Good thing he only lasted the one movie.
Berry won the Razzie Award for Worst Actress for her 2004 role as 'Catwoman,' which she recognised as a 'really bad performance.'
She actually accepted the award in person, a rarity for the Razzies, and said, 'I want to thank Warner Bros. for casting me in this piece-of-sh--, god-awful movie.'
