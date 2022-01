How 7 actors who played Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. compare to the civil rights leader

Following Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death in 1968, many actors have taken on the iconic role.

Actors have played him in TV series, movies, and even on Broadway, and while it’s important to evoke the powerful words and triumphant essence that Dr. King embodied, it also helps to look the part.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 17 we rounded up seven actors who’ve played him and how they compare to the real man, in terms of appearance and voice.