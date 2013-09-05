Here's Which Actors Passed On The '50 Shades Of Grey' Lead Roles

David Livingston and Michael Loccisano/Getty Images The role of Anastasia Steele almost went to Shailene Woodley — but she had other obligations.

The internet wasn’t happy when Melanie Griffith’s daughter, Dakota Johnson, and “Pacific Rim” actor, Charlie Hunnam, were chosen to play the coveted lead roles of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey in the film adaption of “50 Shades of Grey.”

Apparently the fairly unknown actors aren’t hot enough.

After a petition to re-cast the movie garnered 20,000 signatures on Change.org, the film’s producer Dana Brunetti tweeted:

“There is a lot that goes into casting that isn’t just looks. Talent, availability, their desire to do it, chemistry with other actor, etc … So if your favourite wasn’t cast, then it is most likely due to something on that list. Keep that in mind while hating and keep perspective.”

Brunetti was apparently hinting at the handful of actors who actually turned down the leading roles.

While “50 Shades” author E.L. James has said actor Ryan Gosling was the original prototype for Christian Grey, he doesn’t do sequels.

“50 Shades” is a guaranteed trilogy.

But before “Sons of Anarchy” actor Hunnam got the gig, Garrett Hedlund reportedly turned it down.

“Hedlund was heavily courted by Universal, but the ‘Tron: Legacy’ star passed in July because he couldn’t connect with the character,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.” Other actors in the mix included British TV star Christian Cooke.”

Even Hunnam was reluctant to take the role, but eventually said yes after an Aug. 23 meeting with director Sam Taylor-Johnson and producers Michael De Luca and Dana Brunetti.

THR sources say the meeting convinced Hunnam, who agreed to a chemistry read with Johnson the following week. Universal then closed deals with the actors by Labour Day.

E.L. James announced the casting news via Twitter Monday.

As for the role of Anastasia Steele, THR reports that the studio and producers were also very interested in British “Like Crazy” actress Felicity Jones, but ultimately felt that at 30-years-old she was too old to play a 21-year-old college student.

Shailene Woodley was apparently an early favourite of author E.L. James, who was reportedly influential in the search. But while Woodley was game for the nudity called for in the film, she already has press obligations for “Divergent.”

Alicia Vikander, Imogen Poots and Elizabeth Olsen were also among the actresses considered, but sources say the director was a big fan of Johnson getting the gig.

And with a top secret script, not even the actors’ reps could have a read at what their clients were testing for — which made them nervous.

As THR points out, “Handled correctly, ’50 Shades’ could catapult Johnson and Hunnam to the A-list. If it fails, it could end up like ‘Showgirls,’ whose star, Elizabeth Berkley, never recovered.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.