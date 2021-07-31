How 14 actors who’ve played Queen Elizabeth compare to the real-life monarch

Freya Wilson played a very young Princess Elizabeth in “The King’s Speech.” Freya Wilson played Elizabeth, while Ramona Marquez played her younger sister, Margaret. The Weinstein Company “The King’s Speech,” which won four Oscars in 2011, centered around Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI.

Here’s Princess Elizabeth in 1933, before she became queen. A young Queen Elizabeth in 1933. AP Wilson’s curled hair and ruffled outfit created an accurate portrayal of the future queen.

Sarah Gadon played a teenage Princess Elizabeth in “A Royal Night Out.” Sarah Gadon. Lionsgate Films It’s based on the true story of when the princess covertly partied with commoners the night World War II ended.

Gadon resembled then-Princess Elizabeth, who was a truck mechanic and driver for the Auxiliary Territorial Service, a women’s branch of the British Army. Princess Elizabeth in uniform in 1945. AP She achieved the rank of Junior Commander.

In the bizarre World War II parody film “Churchill: The Hollywood Years,” Neve Campbell also played Princess Elizabeth. Neve Campbell. Pathe Pictures Campbell is known for her roles in the “Scream” movies , and she most recently appeared in Justin Baldoni’s tear-jerker “Clouds.”

The real royal also wore tiaras and sashes with ball gowns in her youth. Queen Elizabeth. Keystone/Getty Images The Crown Jewels, dating back to the 1600s , are on display at the Tower of London.

In the first two seasons of Netflix’s “The Crown,” Claire Foy portrayed Elizabeth in the early days of her reign. Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. Netflix/IMDb Here’s how the rest of the cast compares to the real-life royals they portray

Foy strongly resembled Queen Elizabeth when she took the throne at age 25. Queen Elizabeth at 25 years old. Associated Press “The Crown” recreated Queen Elizabeth’s coronation outfit in painstaking detail.

Olivia Colman also played the Queen for two seasons of “The Crown.” Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth. Liam Daniel/Netflix Colman said it was one of her most difficult roles because “behind closed doors, we don’t know what she’s like,” and that she was “quite pleased” to move on after playing the monarch for two seasons, according to Radio Times

Colman embodied the Queen’s stoic salute on horseback. Queen Elizabeth in 1985. PA Images via Getty Images The Queen saluted the Household Guards regiments during the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony in London, which marks her official birthday, in 1985.

Emma Thompson took on the role for an episode of the BBC series “Playhouse Presents.” Emma Thompson. BBC Thompson appeared in a fictional tale about an intruder breaking into the Queen’s residence.

Thompson mastered Queen Elizabeth’s facial expressions. Queen Elizabeth in 1977. Serge Lemoine/Getty Images The Queen appointed Thompson a Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2018.

Jeannette Charles is a famous Queen Elizabeth look-alike. Jeannette Charles. Evening Standard/Getty Images She played the Queen for dozens of projects , including “Austin Powers in Goldmember” and “Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!”

Charles nailed Queen Elizabeth’s outfits and mannerisms. Queen Elizabeth in 1972. AFP via Getty Images From the hat to the brooch to the tailored suit, Charles looked just like Queen Elizabeth.

The UK’s Channel 4 hired five actresses for “The Queen,” a 2009 docu-drama about trying moments in Elizabeth’s reign. Barbara Flynn. Channel 4 Barbara Flynn (pictured), Samantha Bond, Emilia Fox, Susan Jameson, and Diana Quick all took turns playing the monarch

Barbara Flynn’s portrayal of the Queen reenacted pivotal moments from her life in 1992, the year of her silver jubilee. Queen Elizabeth in 2018. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth would later refer to this year as her “annus horribilis” as it included three of her children’s marriages ending in scandal and a fire that damaged Windsor Castle.

Helen Mirren won an Oscar for her portrayal of Elizabeth in 2006’s “The Queen,” which tells the story of the royal family’s response to Princess Diana’s death in 1997. Helen Mirren. Pathé Pictures Mirren has played both Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Elizabeth II.

From the hair to the glasses, Mirren’s portrayal of the Queen was uncanny. Queen Elizabeth. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth appointed Mirren a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2003.

In July 2021, Netflix shared its first look as Imelda Staunton as the Queen for seasons five and six of “The Crown.” She’ll portray her from the 1990s to 2003. Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth in the upcoming season of ‘s ‘The Crown.’ Netflix “As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honored to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking ‘The Crown’ to its conclusion,” Staunton told The Hollywood Reporter.

Staunton bears a striking resemblance to the real Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth in 2007. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images With her coiffed hair and yellow tweed, Staunton channeled the famous monarch.

Jane Alexander took a turn as the Queen in the Hallmark Channel’s TV movie “William & Catherine: A Royal Romance.” Jane Alexander. Hallmark The Hallmark movie chronicled Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story

Alexander’s perfectly coiffed hair, subtle makeup, and polished outfit reflected Queen Elizabeth’s aesthetic. Queen Elizabeth in 2007. POOL/ Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images The Hallmark film featured Queen Elizabeth offering Prince William and Middleton some royal advice.

“SNL” actor Fred Armisen played a bawdy, foul-mouthed version of the Queen in several sketches. Fred Armisen. NBC In a 2011 sketch , the Queen and her husband angrily confront newly married William and Kate.

“SNL” did get the Queen’s lavender outfit and accessories right. Queen Elizabeth in 2017. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images The Queen is known for her bright, monochromatic suits

Andy Samberg’s tennis mockumentary “7 Days in Hell” featured June Squibb as a very intimidating version of Queen Elizabeth II. June Squibb. HBO We’re pretty sure the real Queen wouldn’t flip the bird at Wimbledon, as depicted in the trailer

The actual Queen Elizabeth behaves in a much more distinguished fashion. Queen Elizabeth in 2017. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images Squibb’s outfit, complete with pearls and an embellished hat, were reminiscent of the Queen’s style.