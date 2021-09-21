How actors who’ve played Meghan Markle and Prince Harry compare to the real-life royals

- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the subjects of a series of Lifetime movies.
- The “Harry & Meghan” films fictionalize the couple’s lives from their first date up until the present.
- The actors who play both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bear a striking resemblance to the real-life royals.
“Fitz-Henley’s radiant Markle does the emotional heavy lifting, breaking up with the globe’s most eligible man over and over until their power dynamic is equal,” Amy Nicholson of The Guardian wrote in 2018. “She’s terrific at capturing Markle as a grounded, grown woman terrified she’s about to destroy everything she’s built for herself.”
“He’s just a nice guy in a tux trying to win the girl,” Nicholson continued in her review of the film.
To prepare for the role of Meghan Markle, Morton studied interviews, scenes from “Suits,” and even the series’ blooper reels to get into character and learn Markle’s mannerisms and voice.
“I’m a musician, I’m a singer, so it was almost like learning a song to find where her voice sits and the cadence, the rhythm of it,” Morton told Entertainment Tonight. “So, a lot of repetition, a lot of listening.”
“I know that the real Prince Harry looks a bit like Ed Sheeran, but this Prince Harry somehow looks even more like Ed Sheeran,” wrote Town & Country’s Annie Goldsmith.