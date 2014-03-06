Actors With The Most Oscar Nominations Who Have Never Won

Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t win an Oscar at the 86th Academy Awards for his performance in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The news didn’t go over well online, as many realised the actor has never won an Academy Award despite his 20-plus year career.

With five nominations, he’s one of the most-nominated actors to never achieve the award.

However, there are a few others who have received more nods without ever having gotten Oscar gold.

Peter O’Toole chased the Oscar for more than four decades with eight nominations for films ranging from 1962’s “Lawrence of Arabia” up until 2006’s “Venus.” Richard Burton comes close with seven nods over a 25-year span.

We put together a list of the most surprising Oscar nominees who haven’t won the award. Leo’s in good company.

Here’s the full list:

Peter O’Toole: 8 nominations

Richard Burton: 7 nominations

Glenn Close: 6 nominations

Leonardo DiCaprio: 5 nominations

Julianne Moore: 4 nominations

Sigourney Weaver: 3 nominations

Johnny Depp: 3 nominations

Tom Cruise: 3 nominations

Will Smith: 2 nominations

John Travolta: 2 nominations

Edward Norton: 2 nominations

Judy Garland: 2 nominations

James Dean: 2 nominations

Harrison Ford: 1 nomination

Samuel L. Jackson: 1 nomination

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.