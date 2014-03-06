Actors With The Most Oscar Nominations Who Have Never Won

Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t win an Oscar at the 86th Academy Awards for his performance in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”
The news didn’t go over well online, as many realised the actor has never won an Academy Award despite his 20-plus year career.
With five nominations, he’s one of the most-nominated actors to never achieve the award.
However, there are a few others who have received more nods without ever having gotten Oscar gold.
Peter O’Toole chased the Oscar for more than four decades with eight nominations for films ranging from 1962’s “Lawrence of Arabia” up until 2006’s “Venus.” Richard Burton comes close with seven nods over a 25-year span.
We put together a list of the most surprising Oscar nominees who haven’t won the award. Leo’s in good company.
Here’s the full list:
Peter O’Toole: 8 nominations
Richard Burton: 7 nominations
Glenn Close: 6 nominations
Leonardo DiCaprio: 5 nominations
Julianne Moore: 4 nominations
Sigourney Weaver: 3 nominations
Johnny Depp: 3 nominations
Tom Cruise: 3 nominations
Will Smith: 2 nominations
John Travolta: 2 nominations
Edward Norton: 2 nominations
Judy Garland: 2 nominations
James Dean: 2 nominations
Harrison Ford: 1 nomination
Samuel L. Jackson: 1 nomination
