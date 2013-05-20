22 Actors Who Have Said They Hate Their Own Movies

Ben Pruchnie/Getty ImagesOscar winner Charlize Theron isn’t a fan of all her films.We’ve all made professional decisions that, with the help of hindsight, we wish we could take back, and this is true even for Hollywood’s finest.
Many actors’ resumes are not without a few projects they wish they could erase from their work history.
Let’s take a look at some of Hollywood’s biggest stars and the movies they want to forget.
Joel Schumacher's contribution to the Batmanfranchise has become an ongoing joke within film circles, and George Clooney is happy to get in on the mocking, saying, 'It was a difficult film to be good in. With hindsight it's easy to look back at this and go 'Woah, that was really shit and I was really bad in it.''
Even as one of the most beautiful women in the world and even with an Oscar on the mantle, Charlize Theron still wishes she could take back 2000's Reindeer Games with Ben Affleck. When asked about the schlocky thriller, Theron simply stated, 'That was a bad, bad, bad movie.'
Oh Gigli, what a disaster you were. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spent years working their way back from the epic failure that was Gigli. Perhaps it's not the best career move trying to make a movie almost solely designed to capitalise on your Hollywood power couple status. Not even Bennifer part 1 could make it out of that one alive.
Ouch, what happened to the Spider Man franchise? The third film had the same leads and the same director, but it was terrible in comparison to the first two. It was as if everyone was phoning it in, something stars Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire basically said outright, each expressing their frustration at being roped into another superhero film.
Apparently, it was the Silver Surfer sequel to Fantastic 4 that made Jessica Alba stop caring about the quality of her projects. Alba said her career 'low point' came when the 4 director said they'd just CGI tears in because her crying wasn't 'pretty enough.' After that, Alba 'just said, 'F-ck it. I don't care about this business anymore.'' Hopefully her morale has rebounded.
Despite a comeback with his Oscar-nominated role in The Wrestler, Mickey Rourke is still getting stuck in bad movies, and he'll be the first to tell you. In speaking of his recent film Passion Playwith Megan Fox and Bill Murray, Rourke said, 'Terrible. Another terrible movie.' When told that the film was getting a limited release, Rourke quipped, 'That's because it's not very good.' At least he's honest.
Shia LaBeouf made his name with theTransformers franchise, but that didn't stop him from panning the second instalment of the series. Labeouf found that Revenge of the Fallen lost its way, saying, 'I wasn't impressed with what we did... There were some really wild stunts in it, but the heart was gone. ... It's just a bunch of fighting robots.'
Most any actor would want to work with the Coen brothers, so we'll have to forgive Bill Murray for making Garfield. Apparently, Murray confusedGarfield writer Joel Cohen for the Joel Coen of the Oscar-winning pair of brothers. Although that doesn't explain why he ended up back in the sequel. At least Murray redeemed himself in the animated realm with a role in Wes Anderson'sFantastic Mr. Fox.
Sometimes actors regret their work on principle rather than the content of the finished product. Such is the case with Hugh Grant and 1995's Nine Months. After the News of the World scandal, Grant came clean that he regretted working for Fox Studios once he realised it was owned by Rupert Murdoch. He's made sure not to go back to Fox since that first go-around.
'Miami Vice? I didn't like it much.' No, that's not a quote from a critic or the guy next door, it's from the star himself. Colin Farrell echoed many viewers' sentiments with his 'meh' attitude toward the film adaptation of the classic '80s show, also calling it slow and unrelatable.
Bruce Willis is diplomatic enough not to spell out past projects that he's not a fan of, but he'll definitely tell you that there are more than a few. When asked if he regrets making any of his 60 plus films, Willis said, 'about a dozen. I'd love to strike them off the list.' Any guesses on which 12 he'd like to forget?
You should probably get a pass if your biggest resume regret comes at the very beginning of your career, so Michelle Pfeiffer shouldn't be too hard on herself for Grease 2. Despite coming out nearly three decades ago, Pfeiffer still looks back on the experience poorly, 'I hated that film with a vengeance and could not believe how bad it was. At the time I was young and didn't know any better.'
Do you remember Stealth? Chances are you might have forgotten about that fighter pilot film from 2005, and that's just how Jamie Foxx wants it. During promotion for The Kingdom, Foxx said he was glad he didn't have to lie and say it was good like he had to with Stealth. Keep that in mind when you hear an actor tell you to go see his movie.
Clash of the Titans did provide the world with the phrase 'release the Kraken,' but it was a disappointment on all the other fronts. Even star Sam Worthington was unimpressed: 'I think... we kind of let down some people. I think I can act f---ing better, to be honest.'
When wondering what an actor's motivation is for taking on a project that clearly seems awful, sometimes the answer is simple. For Matthew Goode, he'll tell you straight up why he did Leap Year: 'The main reason I took it - so that I could come home at the weekends. It wasn't because of the script, trust me. Do I feel I let myself down? No. Was it a bad job? Yes, it was. But, you know, I had a nice time and I got paid.'
Making a movie you regret can have some benefits down the line. Just ask Arnold Schwarzenegger, who uses Red Sonja as punishment: 'It's the worst film I have ever made. When my kids get out of line, they're sent to their rooms and forced to watch Red Sonja 10 times. I never had too much trouble with them.'
Bob Hoskins seems pretty hung up on one movie in particular. From a Guardian interview :
Q: What's the Worst Job You've Done?
A: Super Mario Bros.
Q: What has Been Your Biggest Disappointment?
A: Super Mario Bros.
Q: If You Could Edit Your Past, What Would You Change?
A: I wouldn't do Super Mario Bros.
Of all the things James Franco has dabbled in, there's bound to be something he walked away from with a bad taste in his mouth. That something isYour Highness. 'Your Highness? That movie sucks,' Franco told GQ of the medieval parody. 'You can't get around that.'
