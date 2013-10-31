15 Actors Who Got Their Start In Scary Movies

Jennifer Michalski
Jamie Lee CurtisCompassJamie Lee Curtis was nicknamed ‘Scream Queen’ for her early roles in horror movies.

Halloween — the perfect time to dust off all your old favourite scary movies and relive the heartracing, bloodcurdling, and goosebump-filled moments that came to define the horror movie genre.

But while you’re watching (through your fingers), keep an eye out for some familiar faces. Many of today’s famous Hollywood stars kicked off their acting careers in horror movies.

Jamie Lee Curtis was nicknamed the “Scream Queen” for her early roles in scary movies. In “Halloween,” she played Laurie, a high school student being stalked by Michael Myers.

From children’s cults to man-eating furballs, and murderous beach rampages to vampires, you may be surprised to see where some of today’s most successful actors started their careers.

Charlize Theron may be an Academy-Award winning actress now for her role in 'Monster' ...

... but in 1995 she had an uncredited part in 1984 movie 'Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest' -- based off Stephen King's short story.

'Captain Phillips' wasn't the first time Tom Hanks had a role in a thriller.

He played a psychologist in 1980 slasher film, 'He Knows You're Alone.'

Before she made a name for herself in 'Jerry Maguire' and hit the stage in 'Chicago,' Renée Zellweger had smaller roles in a select few horror films.

(Above photo is from 'Chicago.')

Zellweger acted in TV films 'A Taste for Killing' and 'Murder in the Heartland,' and had a lead role opposite fellow horror flick newbie Matthew McConaughey in 1994's 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.'

(Above photo is from 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.')

This Christmas, Leonardo DiCaprio will portray a wealthy stockbroker in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' ...

... but back in '91, DiCaprio was in 'Critters 3,' a sequel about small furry aliens who eat anything in their path.

Two years before she was Mr. Miyagi's female karate prodigy in 'The Next Karate Kid,' Hilary Swank appeared in a well-known vampire film.

Swank played Buffy's high school friend Kimberly in 1992 flick 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.'

'Grease' and 'Saturday Night Fever' may have defined John Travolta's career, but a certain horror film helped start it.

(Above photo is from 'Grease.')

In 1976, Travolta played Billy Nolan in 'Carrie' -- a year after he acted in low-budget horror film, 'The Devil's Rain.'

(Above photo is from 'Carrie.')

Amy Adams will star alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Christian Bale in this year's 'American Hustle' ...

... but in 2000, she played a teen in surfer meets slasher comedy/horror movie, 'Psycho Beach Party.'

Johnny Depp has had a series of dark roles throughout his career, but can you guess his first horror flick?

(Above photo is from 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.')

Depp was haunted by Freddy Krueger in 1984 slasher film 'A Nightmare on Elm Street.'

Everyone knows Jennifer Aniston for her role on decade-long 'Friends' ...

... but in 1993, she was chased by a sadistic man in her first full-length feature film 'Leprechaun.'

George Clooney may be playing lead character George Stout in next year's 'The Monuments Men' ...

... but over 25 years ago, Clooney played a cop in 1987's 'Return to Horror High.' A year later, he played Matt Stevens in the comedic horror film 'Return of the Killer Tomatoes!'

(Above photo is from 'Return to Horror High.')

You can catch Chloe Grace Moretz as the lead in remake 'Carrie,' but this isn't her first horror movie gig.

Moretz played a young Chelsea Lutz in the 2005 remake of 'The Amityville Horror.'

Demi Moore was acting in supernatural thrillers long before 'Ghost.'

In 1982's 'Parasite' Moore helped fight off an evil stomach parasite and corrupt government.

Funny man Jim Carrey is working on a 'Dumb and Dumber' sequel now ...

... but back in 1985, Carrey was sought after by a vampire countess in 'Once Bitten.'

Before Abigail Breslin was in upcoming movie 'Ender's Game' and 'Little Miss Sunshine' ...

(Above photo is from 'Ender's Game.')

... she played the adorable little girl in 2002's 'Signs.'

Before roles in 'The Following' and 'Mystic River,' Kevin Bacon acted in a classic horror movie.

(Above photo is from 'The Following')

He was seen with Jason Voorhees in 1980's 'Friday the 13th.'

