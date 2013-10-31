15 Actors Who Got Their Start In Scary Movies

Halloween — the perfect time to dust off all your old favourite scary movies and relive the heartracing, bloodcurdling, and goosebump-filled moments that came to define the horror movie genre.
But while you’re watching (through your fingers), keep an eye out for some familiar faces. Many of today’s famous Hollywood stars kicked off their acting careers in horror movies.
Jamie Lee Curtis was nicknamed the “Scream Queen” for her early roles in scary movies. In “Halloween,” she played Laurie, a high school student being stalked by Michael Myers.
From children’s cults to man-eating furballs, and murderous beach rampages to vampires, you may be surprised to see where some of today’s most successful actors started their careers.
... but in 1995 she had an uncredited part in 1984 movie 'Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest' -- based off Stephen King's short story.
Before she made a name for herself in 'Jerry Maguire' and hit the stage in 'Chicago,' Renée Zellweger had smaller roles in a select few horror films.
Zellweger acted in TV films 'A Taste for Killing' and 'Murder in the Heartland,' and had a lead role opposite fellow horror flick newbie Matthew McConaughey in 1994's 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.'
This Christmas, Leonardo DiCaprio will portray a wealthy stockbroker in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' ...
... but back in '91, DiCaprio was in 'Critters 3,' a sequel about small furry aliens who eat anything in their path.
Two years before she was Mr. Miyagi's female karate prodigy in 'The Next Karate Kid,' Hilary Swank appeared in a well-known vampire film.
'Grease' and 'Saturday Night Fever' may have defined John Travolta's career, but a certain horror film helped start it.
In 1976, Travolta played Billy Nolan in 'Carrie' -- a year after he acted in low-budget horror film, 'The Devil's Rain.'
Amy Adams will star alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Christian Bale in this year's 'American Hustle' ...
... but in 2000, she played a teen in surfer meets slasher comedy/horror movie, 'Psycho Beach Party.'
Johnny Depp has had a series of dark roles throughout his career, but can you guess his first horror flick?
... but in 1993, she was chased by a sadistic man in her first full-length feature film 'Leprechaun.'
... but over 25 years ago, Clooney played a cop in 1987's 'Return to Horror High.' A year later, he played Matt Stevens in the comedic horror film 'Return of the Killer Tomatoes!'
You can catch Chloe Grace Moretz as the lead in remake 'Carrie,' but this isn't her first horror movie gig.
