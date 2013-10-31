15 Actors Who Got Their Start In Scary Movies

Compass Jamie Lee Curtis was nicknamed ‘Scream Queen’ for her early roles in horror movies.

Halloween — the perfect time to dust off all your old favourite scary movies and relive the heartracing, bloodcurdling, and goosebump-filled moments that came to define the horror movie genre.

But while you’re watching (through your fingers), keep an eye out for some familiar faces. Many of today’s famous Hollywood stars kicked off their acting careers in horror movies.

Jamie Lee Curtis was nicknamed the “Scream Queen” for her early roles in scary movies. In “Halloween,” she played Laurie, a high school student being stalked by Michael Myers.

From children’s cults to man-eating furballs, and murderous beach rampages to vampires, you may be surprised to see where some of today’s most successful actors started their careers.

