11 famous actors who got their start in Disney Channel original movies

Walt Disney Pictures Some big-name actors got their start in a DCOM role.

Disney Channel Original Movies, or DCOMs, are more than just an iconic series of nostalgia-inducing, made-for-TV films.

They have also helped kick off the acting careers of some of your favourite stars.

Read on for a round-up of actors who didn’t have many roles before starring in one of these films – and one might even say their DCOM debut was also their big break.

Brie Larson is a DCOM star who became an Oscar winner.

Walt Disney Pictures Brie Larson in ‘Right on Track.’

“Captain Marvel” and “Room” star Brie Larson began acting in the late 1990s, but didn’t land a starring movie role until the 2003 DCOM “Right on Track.”

In the film, she played a drag-racer and Beverley Mitchell, known for her role on The WB-CW’s “7th Heaven,” played her sister and drag-racing partner.

“High School Musical” helped make Vanessa Hudgens a mega star.

Disney Channel Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella Montez in ‘HSM.’

For Vanessa Hudgens, 2006’s “High School Musical” and the two DCOMs that followed were truly her big break.

Before “HSM,” she had a few small guest-star roles on various TV series like “Still Standing” and “Drake and Josh.”

This movie also helped jump-start the career of her costar Zac Efron, but prior to appearing in “HSM” he was actually on the short-lived, high-profile WB series “Summerland.”

Kat Dennings was in the spooky DCOM “The Scream Team.”

Walt Disney Pictures Kat Dennings (right) in ‘The Scream Team.’

Known for her role on the long-running CBS sitcom “Two Broke Girls,” Kat Dennings actually got her start in the early aughts in the lesser-known 2002 DCOM “The Scream Team,” which is about a family who inherits a haunted house.

Kristen Stewart had an uncredited part in “The Thirteenth Year.”

Walt Disney Pictures Kristen Stewart had a very minor role.

It may not have kicked off her career very quickly, but “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart’s first-ever acting role was as “girl in the fountain line” in the 1999 DCOM “The Thirteenth Year,” a flick about a teen boy who turns into a merman on his 13th birthday.

Demi Lovato first showed off her musical chops in “Camp Rock.”

Walt Disney Pictures Demi Lovato starred in the movie alongside the Jonas Brothers.

Technically, Demi Lovato got her “start” as a child actor on “Barney,” but she stepped away from Hollywood until her turn in 2008’s “Camp Rock” opposite the Jonas Brothers.

That role put her on the map as a bonafide Disney star and helped launch both her singing and acting careers.

Emmy Rossum was the love interest in “Genius.”

Walt Disney Pictures Emmy Rossum in ‘Genius.’

The star of Showtime’s “Shameless” had just a few small acting credits under her belt when she nabbed a leading role in the 1999 DCOM “Genius.”

It’s about a boy genius who goes undercover as a regular teen. Emmy Rossum played his love interest.

America Ferrera appeared in “Gotta Kick It Up.”

Walt Disney Pictures America Ferrera in ‘Gotta Kick It Up.’

Known for leading roles in sitcoms like ABC’s “Ugly Betty” and NBC’s “Superstore,” America Ferrera kicked off her career in 2002 when she starred in the celebrated DCOM “Gotta Kick It Up!”

In it, she played a Latinx cheerleader on a quest to make it to a major cheer competition.

Erika Christensen was in the DCOM “Can of Worms.”

Walt Disney Pictures The movie is about space.

Long before starring on NBC’s “Parenthood,” Erika Christensen got her start by appearing in the 1999 DCOM “Can of Worms” – a movie about a teen who is visited by aliens after he sends a message into space.

Finn Wittrock of “American Horror Story” fame got his start in “Halloweentown High.”

Walt Disney Pictures Finn Wittrock played Cody in the film.

After one episode of NBC’s “ER” and another of CBS’s “Cold Case,” actor Finn Wittrock had a major role in 2004’s “Halloweentown High,” a sequel to the popular “Halloweentown” film.

He’s now best known for his work on several seasons of FX’s “American Horror Story.”

Danielle Campbell is a prolific TV star who got her start in a DCOM.

Walt Disney Pictures ‘StarStruck’ came out in 2010.

Danielle Campbell recently starred on Hulu’s “Runaways” and the CBS series “Tell Me a Story” but, back in 2010, she had a break-out role in the DCOM “StarStruck.”

In it, she played a small-town girl who falls in love with a Hollywood pop star, played by Sterling Knight.

Jared Padalecki starred opposite Mischa Barton in a 2002 DCOM.

Walt Disney Pictures The movie aired over a decade ago.

The CW’s “Supernatural” star appeared in the 2002 DCOM “A Ring of Endless Light,” which starred Mischa Barton as a girl who could communicate with dolphins.

The DCOM is based on the book of the same name by Madeleine L’Engle.

