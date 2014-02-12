12 Actors Who Got Their Big Break Later In Life

Youtube screencap / AP Matt Sayles Jeremy Renner bounced around Hollywood until his big break came in ‘The Hurt Locker’ at the age of 37.

Not everyone is born a star. For some celebrities, it takes years of hard work, small roles, and persistence to make it in show business.

This was the case for Jeremy Renner, who didn’t get his big break until “The Hurt Locker” in 2008 when he was 37 years old.

He went on to become Hawkeye in 2012’s $US1.5 billion hit “The Avengers” and is now a household name.

Yet, Renner isn’t the only late-bloomer when it comes to fame and success in Hollywood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.