Actors-Turned-Directors Who Nailed It On The First Try

Going from big screen actor to director is no easy task — just ask



George Clooney, Sofia Coppola, and Ben Affleck, who garnered critical acclaim, Academy Awards, and mainstream success with their films.Soon, Ryan Gosling, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Natalie Portman will make their directorial debuts.

If anything, they have some tough acts to follow.

