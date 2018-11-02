21 stars who auditioned for popular movie roles but didn’t get them

Jamie Foxx said he “blew” his audition for “Jerry Maguire.”

While Jamie Foxx was still predominately a TV actor, he had the opportunity to audition for Cuba Gooding Jr.’s part in “Jerry Maguire.”

He recalled the painful audition story during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” in 2020.

When he went to read with Tom Cruise, he admitted to being pretty starstruck during both the conversation before the audition and the actual performance.

“So I blew it, but I blew it so bad that he just started laughing at me,” he said.

In particular, Foxx had a hard time shifting from the loud and brass intonation of TV acting to the more intimate vocal level of film. At one point during the audition, he even asked Cruise if he could speak up.

“He looked at me and he’s like … ‘Hey guy, you gotta get it together,'” the actor said. “And so anyway, I’m blowing it.”