21 stars who auditioned for popular movie roles but didn’t get them

Robert Pattinson auditioned for Chris Evans’ role in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

In 2020, director Edgar Wright told Vanity Fair that he “vividly” remembers Robert Pattinson’s audition for the role of Lucas Lee in the cult-classic film “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

“He did a much more intense read of it as well. Obviously, Robert is an incredible actor and someone who I’d love to work with now,” the director said.

Casting director Allison Jones also told Vanity Fair that she was impressed with Pattinson’s American accent during his audition. But it wasn’t enough to land him the role, which ultimately went to Chris Evans.