21 stars who auditioned for popular movie roles but didn’t get them

- Some actors and actresses have opened up about auditioning for roles they didn’t end up getting.
- Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for Bella Swan in “Twilight,” but Kristen Stewart was cast instead.
- Matthew McConaughey thought his audition went well for “Titanic,” but he didn’t get cast as Jack.
“He did a much more intense read of it as well. Obviously, Robert is an incredible actor and someone who I’d love to work with now,” the director said.
Casting director Allison Jones also told Vanity Fair that she was impressed with Pattinson’s American accent during his audition. But it wasn’t enough to land him the role, which ultimately went to Chris Evans.
“It wasn’t actual scenes from the movie, but it was a very sexually forward monologue and I didn’t really even know what I was saying in the audition,” she told the publication. “I was a little naive about it all, but yes, I did audition.”
“I obviously didn’t get the part,” Hale continued. “But it was good for me because it scared the crap out of me to do an audition [like that].”
The part eventually went to Dakota Johnson.
The iconic role was later given to Alicia Silverstone.
” … I got a meeting with Sam [Raimi], and I was super excited, super nervous,” Prince Jr. said. “Went it and we sat down — it was only like three people that he was talking to — and I sat down and he goes ‘So, tell me, tell me why you love Spider-Man?'”
“I go into this whole like universe of what my favorite parts of ‘Spider-Man’ were, and I foolishly bring up the alien symbiote, which is Venom, right,” he continued. ” … When I left I literally was like ‘You just talked about Venom instead of Spider-Man for 25 minutes you stupid a–hole,’ and I drove home so upset and angry.”
“When that movie was almost falling apart, I stayed attached to it and told directors that I really wanted to work with that I couldn’t jump ship from ‘La La Land’ just because the project was in flux,” Teller said. “I’ll go to my grave knowing that when push came to shove I expressed extreme loyalty to Damien and that movie. That’s sorta all I can say.”
The part ended up going to James Caan, but director Francis Ford Coppola liked him so much that he gave him a leading role in the sequel.
In 2017, Russell told USA Today, “I was actually in the final running, but I needed to give an answer to ABC to do a Western show. I asked George [Lucas], ‘Do you think you’re going to use me?’ He said, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to put you with him, or him, or those two guys’… I gotta go to work, so I do the Western.”
According to Backstage magazine, Jessica Alba’s audition tape for the role surfaced online in 2015.
Backstage magazine also reported about her audition tape surfacing online around the same time as Jessica Alba’s “Get Smart” tape.
Other stars who were turned down for the part include Witherspoon, Jessica Biel, and Jessica Simpson.
“I didn’t know what it was,” Lawrence said in 2018. “You just get like five pages [at the audition] and they’re like, ‘Act monkey.’ And when it came out I was like, ‘Hot damn. Whoa.'”
The role ended up going to Kristin Stewart.
But her friend Emma Stone landed the role instead.
Stone, who was also part of the roundtable, jokingly responded, “Well, guess what? You didn’t get it. You didn’t get it because you suck!”
“The audition went really well. Well enough where, when I was left, I was being slapped on the back … well enough where you go outside and call your agent and say ‘Oh, I nailed it,'” McConaughey said on a 2019 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”
Despite McConaughey’s feelings about the audition, Leonardo DiCaprio landed the iconic role.
In addition to auditioning for all the new “Star Wars” films, Larson also said that she went out for “The Hunger Games.”
The part ended up going to Lawrence.
He recalled the painful audition story during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” in 2020.
When he went to read with Tom Cruise, he admitted to being pretty starstruck during both the conversation before the audition and the actual performance.
“So I blew it, but I blew it so bad that he just started laughing at me,” he said.
In particular, Foxx had a hard time shifting from the loud and brass intonation of TV acting to the more intimate vocal level of film. At one point during the audition, he even asked Cruise if he could speak up.
“He looked at me and he’s like … ‘Hey guy, you gotta get it together,'” the actor said. “And so anyway, I’m blowing it.”
She said producer Dino De Laurentiis’ son brought her in for the audition, but it was cut short by an offensive retort from De Laurentiis.
“I walked in and his son was sitting there, very excited that he’d brought in this new actress,” she said. “An the father said to his son — in Italian, cause I understand Italian — he said ‘Che brutta?’ You know, ‘Why do you bring me this ugly thing?'”
Streep then told the producer that she understood what he was saying.
“I’m sorry I’m not beautiful enough to be in ‘King Kong.'” the actress said.
The part eventually went to Jessica Lange.
On a 2011 episode of “The Howard Stern Show,” the actor recalled the failed audition experience.
“I tried to get it. I auditioned for it and screen-tested and everything. They said no,” he said.
The part eventually went to Ryan Reynolds.
The actor told Backstage in February that he made it past four or five auditions for a role in “Star Wars.”
“I think I was auditioning for John Boyega’s role,” he said. “I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, “We gotta get back to the ship!” And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.'”
He continued, ” I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny … Yeah, I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.”
Michael B. Jordan shared a similar story about his “Star Wars” audition when he appeared on the “Just for Variety” podcast in May.
“I think that was probably my worst audition to date,” he said. “I think it was I couldn’t wrap my brain around some of the sides because you know when you’re reading for these high-level projects, there’s never really any specificity in the sides. Everything’s like super vague; everything is in secret.”
“Taylor Lautner did audition, and we liked him a lot,” director Matthew Diamond told Insider in July. “I think we kind of said he wasn’t exactly right for the part.”
The part of Shane Gray went to Joe Jonas, and his famous brothers joined him in the film.
But Lautner went on to debut his role as Jacob Black in the “Twilight” franchise that same year, so it wasn’t a total loss.
When Insider’s Jason Guerrasio asked the film’s director, Paul Feig, if “The Office” star Mindy Kaling was considered for the role of Lillian, he said yes.
“We looked at her. We looked at everybody. I don’t think there’s any funny woman that didn’t come through our doors,” he told Insider in May.
But the role ultimately went to Maya Rudolph, who worked with star and cowriter Kristen Wiig on “Saturday Night Live.”
“Maya happened organically because Judd and I felt we had to cast someone Kristen is close with,” Feig said.
Read More: