Forget Ben Affleck -- Here Are 9 Other Actors Who Could Have Easily Played Batman

The Internet went

insaneover the casting choice of

Ben Affleck as Batmanin the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel.

Since Warner Bros. announced Affleck would be Gotham’s new Dark Knight, many have expressed outrage through petitions and social media.

After all, it’s difficult to imagine Affleck do dark and broody after his performance in “Daredevil.”

The hashtag #BetterBatmanThanBenAffleck quickly became popular suggesting both serious and ridiculous suggestions to replace the actor.

Warner Bros. never would have gone with an unknown as Batman. It needed a big A-list actor to take on the role of DC’s most popular superhero.

Regardless, we’ve still put together a list of a few other actors who could definitely play the part.

Have your own casting choices? Add them below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.