Forget Ben Affleck -- Here Are 9 Other Actors Who Could Have Easily Played Batman

The Internet went
insaneover the casting choice of
Ben Affleck as Batmanin the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel.
Since Warner Bros. announced Affleck would be Gotham’s new Dark Knight, many have expressed outrage through petitions and social media.
After all, it’s difficult to imagine Affleck do dark and broody after his performance in “Daredevil.”
The hashtag #BetterBatmanThanBenAffleck quickly became popular suggesting both serious and ridiculous suggestions to replace the actor.
Warner Bros. never would have gone with an unknown as Batman. It needed a big A-list actor to take on the role of DC’s most popular superhero.
Regardless, we’ve still put together a list of a few other actors who could definitely play the part.
Have your own casting choices? Add them below.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling was in the running to don the cape and cowl; however, the 'Drive' actor says he doesn't do sequels.
'The Notebook' aside, not only is he one of the hottest actors out there right now, but he also has equal appeal with women and men. If Ryan Gosling was Bruce Wayne, every girl would have wanted to see that movie.
If you've seen 'Drive' or 'Gangster Squad' Gosling can give a chillingly haunting performance as well. His ability to effortlessly transform from devilish heartthrob to menacing protector won us over.
At 32, he may have been a little too young for the 40-ish Warner Bros. was going for.
The idea wouldn't have been difficult to imagine.
Fassbender has worked with Snyder before in '300' and has quickly become a household name after 'Prometheus' and 'Inglourious Basterds.' The only problem is that the 'X-Men' gang have a hold on him.
The actor was reportedly also up for the role. It's not difficult to see why after his roles in 'True Grit,' 'No Country for Old Men,' and 'Gangster Squad.'
Brolin would have delivered a dark, grittier Wayne to the big screen.
2008's 'Appaloosa' aside, Mortensen never really came back in the spotlight since 'Lord of the Rings' and that's a shame because he had the potential to be a big action star.
At 54 though, his time as the Caped Crusader has probably passed.
We've seen Lincoln go from watchful protector of 'The Walking Dead' on AMC's hit show to manic and blood thirsty survivor.
The husky voice of the British actor would have lent itself effortlessly to Gotham's finest.
The 'Lost' actor was known as a sarcastic, selfish conman with a softer side -- and a knack for dishing out clever nicknames.
Since his time on the ABC hit, Halloway has popped up recently in action films including 'Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol' and 'Paranoia.'
We'd love the monikers Holloway's Batman would come up with for Supes.
We don't care who is physically cast as Batman. As long as the man voicing the Caped Crusader is that of 'Batman: The Animated Series' voice actor Kevin Conroy, just about any actor will do.
The obvious choice to fill the shoes of Batman was the man who last received the rights to the Batcave from Bruce Wayne.
It would have been easy to see JGL fit into the DC universe as Nightwing or a younger Batman Beyond version of the character. However, his character was part of Nolan's Bat universe and the director said his intention was to make his Batman saga a trilogy. Nothing more.
The man who propelled the Dark Knight toward upward of $US2.5 billion for Warner Bros in Christopher Nolan's trilogy.
No further explanation needed.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.