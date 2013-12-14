27 Actors Who Dramatically Changed Their Looks For Movies

Francois Duhamel / Sony Pictures Christian Bale plays Irving Rosenfield in the upcoming ‘American Hustle.’

Bruce Wayne who? Christian Bale trades Batman’s cape and tights to play Irving Rosenfield, an overweight, balding con artist in the new film ” American Hustle.”

For the role, Bale told People Magazine he gained 43 pounds on a diet of doughnuts, cheeseburgers, and anything else he could get his hands on.

He estimated going from about 185 to 228 pounds. The actor also shaved his head, and slouched enough to accidentally herniate a disc in his back.

Bale was so unrecognizable that co-star Robert De Niro had to ask who Bale was upon meeting him on set.

It’s not the first role Bale has gained or lost weight for — “The Machinist,” the “Dark Knight” trilogy, and recent film “Out of the Furnace” all required dramatic changes in his appearance.

While Bale may be a master of transformation, he’s certainly not the only Hollywood actor who has gone above and beyond — losing weight, undergoing hours of makeup application, and wearing prosthetics — for a role.

