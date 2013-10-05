10 Actors Who Always Die In Movies

Zimbio
Leonardo dicaprio great gatsbyWarner Bros. EntertainmentWe weren’t surprised to see DiCaprio get cast in ‘The Great Gatsby’ after looking at his track record in films.

Just because you’re a super famous actor doesn’t mean you get to ride off into the sunset the hero of every movie.

Just ask these mortally challenged actors.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Poor Leo never gets an Oscar or a happy ending.

Django Unchained
: shot
The Departed
: shot
Blood Diamond
: shot
The Quick and the Dead
: shot
Titanic
: drowned/frozen
The Great Gatsby
: shot
Romeo + Juliet
: poisoned
J. Edgar
: heart attack

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson has been in more movies than anyone in the last 15 years, so he was bound to die a bunch.


Django Unchained: shot
Deep Blue Sea: eaten by shark
The Other Guys: jumped off a skyscraper
Kill Bill: shot
Jackie Brown: shot
Menace II Society: shot
Star Wars: Episode III: the force
Jungle Fever: shot
187: shot
Lakeview Terrace: shot
Eve's Bayou: shot

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has some strange ones.

A Nightmare on Elm Street: unclear, gets turned into a geyser of blood.
Platoon: shot
Dead Man: shot
The Astronaut's Wife: overtaken by alien/electrocuted
From Hell: overdose
The Libertine: syphillis
Sweeney Todd: throat slit
Public Enemies: shot
The Brave:
21 Jump Street: shot

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro's played his fair share of unsavory characters, so his death toll shouldn't come as a shock.

Bloody Mama: overdosed
Bang the Drum Slowly: Hodgkin's disease
Mean Streets: shot
The Mission: shot
Cape Fear: drowned
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein: burned alive
Heat: shot
The Fan: shot
Jackie Brown: shot
Great Expectations: stabbed
15 Minutes: stabbed and suffocated
Hide & Seek: shot
Machete: shot
New Year's Eve: cancer

Charlize Theron

Ladies can die a lot too, ladies like Charlize Theron.

Sweet November
: terminal disease
Monster
: lethal injection
The Devil's Advocate
: suicide/slit throat
Reindeer Games
: fell to her death
The Road
: ambiguous
Prometheus
: crushed
Snow White & the Huntsman
: stabbed and shattered
Head in the Clouds
: shot

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis gets shot. A lot.

Twelve Monkeys
: shot
The Jackal
: shot
The Sixth Sense
: shot
Armageddon
: blown up
Hart's War
: shot
Sin City
: shot
Planet Terror
: shot
Death Becomes Her
: unknown
Billy Bathgate
: drowned

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez dies and comes back twice in her filmography.

Resident Evil
: attacked by zombie
BloodRayne
: stabbed
The Breed
: attacked by dog
Avatar
: blown up
Lost
: shot
Resident Evil: Retribution
: death by Uber-Licker
Fast & Furious
: thought to be dead for a while, comes back in Fast 6 (we're counting it.)

Steve Buscemi

Thanks to the Coen Brother, Steve Buscemi has a high killed count.

Fargo
: axed
The Big Lebowski
: heart attack
Desperado
: stabbed
The Island
: shot
Lonesome Dove
: shot
Miller's Crossing
: shot
Domestic Disturbance
: shot
The Grey Zone
: shot
Things to Do In Denver When You're Dead
: shot

Gary Oldman

From medieval deaths to future deaths to magic deaths, Gary Oldman has quite the resume.

The Book of Eli: infection
State of Grace: shot
Bram Stoker's Dracula: decapitation
The Fifth Element: blown up
Leon: shot
Air Force One: strangled
True Romance: shot
Lost in Space: torn apart by gravitational field
JFK: shot
Sid and Nancy: overdosed
Hannibal: mauled by boars
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: magic

Sean Bean

Sean Bean is the king of death when it comes to an acting career. He is the original 'dies in everything guy,' which means he's died in too many things to list here. Suffice it to say Bean has the market cornered when it comes to onscreen deaths from Golden Eye to Game of Thrones to Lord of the Rings, he makes his death scenes count. He's been shot, stabbed, beheaded, axed, arrowed, run over, and electrocuted. In all, Bean has died in more than 25 films/shows.

Those were 10 actors who are frequently killed off in moves.

Now check out 15 movies you need to see before the end of the year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.