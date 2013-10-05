10 Actors Who Always Die In Movies

Just because you’re a super famous actor doesn’t mean you get to ride off into the sunset the hero of every movie.
Just ask these mortally challenged actors.
Samuel L. Jackson has been in more movies than anyone in the last 15 years, so he was bound to die a bunch.
Django Unchained: shot
Deep Blue Sea: eaten by shark
The Other Guys: jumped off a skyscraper
Kill Bill: shot
Jackie Brown: shot
Menace II Society: shot
Star Wars: Episode III: the force
Jungle Fever: shot
187: shot
Lakeview Terrace: shot
Eve's Bayou: shot
Johnny Depp has some strange ones.
A Nightmare on Elm Street: unclear, gets turned into a geyser of blood.
Platoon: shot
Dead Man: shot
The Astronaut's Wife: overtaken by alien/electrocuted
From Hell: overdose
The Libertine: syphillis
Sweeney Todd: throat slit
Public Enemies: shot
The Brave:
21 Jump Street: shot
Robert De Niro's played his fair share of unsavory characters, so his death toll shouldn't come as a shock.
Bloody Mama: overdosed
Bang the Drum Slowly: Hodgkin's disease
Mean Streets: shot
The Mission: shot
Cape Fear: drowned
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein: burned alive
Heat: shot
The Fan: shot
Jackie Brown: shot
Great Expectations: stabbed
15 Minutes: stabbed and suffocated
Hide & Seek: shot
Machete: shot
New Year's Eve: cancer
Ladies can die a lot too, ladies like Charlize Theron.
Sweet November
: terminal disease
Monster
: lethal injection
The Devil's Advocate
: suicide/slit throat
Reindeer Games
: fell to her death
The Road
: ambiguous
Prometheus
: crushed
Snow White & the Huntsman
: stabbed and shattered
Head in the Clouds
: shot
Bruce Willis gets shot. A lot.
Twelve Monkeys
: shot
The Jackal
: shot
The Sixth Sense
: shot
Armageddon
: blown up
Hart's War
: shot
Sin City
: shot
Planet Terror
: shot
Death Becomes Her
: unknown
Billy Bathgate
: drowned
Michelle Rodriguez dies and comes back twice in her filmography.
Resident Evil
: attacked by zombie
BloodRayne
: stabbed
The Breed
: attacked by dog
Avatar
: blown up
Lost
: shot
Resident Evil: Retribution
: death by Uber-Licker
Fast & Furious
: thought to be dead for a while, comes back in Fast 6 (we're counting it.)
From medieval deaths to future deaths to magic deaths, Gary Oldman has quite the resume.
The Book of Eli: infection
State of Grace: shot
Bram Stoker's Dracula: decapitation
The Fifth Element: blown up
Leon: shot
Air Force One: strangled
True Romance: shot
Lost in Space: torn apart by gravitational field
JFK: shot
Sid and Nancy: overdosed
Hannibal: mauled by boars
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: magic
Sean Bean is the king of death when it comes to an acting career. He is the original 'dies in everything guy,' which means he's died in too many things to list here. Suffice it to say Bean has the market cornered when it comes to onscreen deaths from Golden Eye to Game of Thrones to Lord of the Rings, he makes his death scenes count. He's been shot, stabbed, beheaded, axed, arrowed, run over, and electrocuted. In all, Bean has died in more than 25 films/shows.
