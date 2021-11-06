15 of the best actors to play members of the royal family, ranked

- Kristen Stewart’s “Spencer” hits theaters this Friday.
- Stewart is the latest A-list star to portray a member of the British royal family on screen.
- Insider has ranked the 15 best performances of British royals in ascending order.
King Henry VIII is the most infamous British monarch. As such, there have been many films and TV shows about his life. In “Wolf Hall,” Lewis provides the least clichéd interpretation of the Tudor king.
Despite all of this relevant talent, “The Young Victoria” is a lukewarm affair. Emily Blunt, however, is a captivating Queen and does everything in her power to elevate the film’s small scope into something more regal and interesting.
The episode centers on the little-known fact that Mountbatten was once approached to lead a coup against the British government to install an un-elected government that he would lead. “The Crown” stretches the truth a tad — in real-life, Mountbatten is said to have immediately turned down the offer dismissing it as treason. But on “The Crown,” Dance considers and schemes until the Queen reins him in. It’s thrilling television!
Kapur — who enlisted Blanchett for a much less successful sequel in 2007 — has often spoken about how the British actress Emily Watson was his original choice for the role, but she turned it down. Cate Blanchett was drafted shortly after and her spirited performance lifted the film from its shallow ambitions into something more interesting.
All three films are terrible.
The worst, however, is 2021’s “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.” The film depicts the couple’s exit from the royal family.
Throughout the film, there are several shoddy recreations from the couple’s life, such as a dramatization of Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah, which aired just months before. Although, unlike the actors who play Meghan in the two proceeding films, Sydney Morton, who plays Meghan in “Escaping the Palace,” is committed to Lifetime’s tacky theatricality. She’s in on the joke, which makes her performance extremely enjoyable to watch.
The internet memes that her performance generated were also some of the best a Netflix drama could hope to inspire.
Dench’s droll and terrifying take on Queen Elizabeth I kicks the plot of “Shakespeare in Love” into gear and has since become the main inspiration for all subsequent on-screen depictions of England’s Virgin Queen. When Dench collected her award at the Oscars in 1999, she began her speech with a nod to her brief screen time.
“I feel for eight minutes on the screen. I should only get a little bit of him,” she said holding her Oscar.
It makes sense why Focus Features — the studio that released the film — led with this. Ronan and Robbie are two modern greats. The film, however, is not a sparring match. “Mary Queen of Scots” is Ronan’s film. Her Mary is a bumbling and medieval mess of confidence and vulnerability, which Ronan masterfully portrays.
Carter’s Margaret, however, was bitter, rude, and uncompromising. Historians (and gossips) tell us that even in Margaret’s younger years, that is a much more accurate description of her personality. Therefore, Carter lands here on this list.
Throughout the film, Hooper, who seems to fancy himself a visual rebel, presses his camera up close on Firth’s face at an angle leaving awkward amounts of negative space — the unoccupied area surrounding the main subject in an image — within the shot.
This was probably Hooper’s attempt at conveying the alienation Firth’s King George felt stuck in his elocution lessons struggling to beat his vocal stutter, but it doesn’t work. Firth’s acting, however, is a treat.
Smith played Phillip in the first two seasons of “The Crown” alongside Claire Foy’s Elizabeth. And, for the most part, Phillip’s narrative on the show was basic: an ambitious man feels overshadowed by his wife. And Phillip’s way of dealing with his circumstances (infidelity, whining) was even less interesting. But Smith carried an urgent tension throughout his portrayal that demanded sympathy from audiences. Quite the achievement!
To anyone unfamiliar with the work of Lanthimos, he is often described as the king of the “Greek weird wave” — a generation of Greek filmmakers known for their brand of unsettling, offbeat, and deeply original cinema.
“The Favourite” is no different and Colman matches Lanthimos all the way with a performance that is uncharacteristically physical, funny, and committed. She is a royal we have never seen before.
In “Spencer,” Stewart’s Diana is lost and fragile — she is yet to discover the power she wields after being thrust into public life. But by the film’s end, she has decided to take control. In many ways, this parallels the career of Stewart who found fame with the screen adaptations of Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight” series and then tentatively featured in several other mind-numbing Hollywood franchises before artistically breaking free in Europe’s art houses.
In that way, “Spencer ” is a sort of Hollywood homecoming. It is also a triumph.
The period was the most tumultuous and scandalous of Queen Elizabeth’s reign. But Morgan pushes past the obvious, and the audience ends the viewing asking themselves what has made this woman (Mirren’s Elizabeth) so cold, callous, and indifferent to her daughter-in-law’s death?
As a result, the earlier seasons of “The Crown” (it’s now ending with a sixth and final season) provided just as much education about how the structures of contemporary British society have been shaped by the Queen’s role in post-war politics than it did entertainment.
Although it has also been extremely binge-able. And therefore, Foy’s brilliant performance as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch feels seminal. She was our introduction to the fictional lives of the British royals. Beyond that, her performance was nuanced in ways we haven’t seen on screen before and largely thanks to Morgan’s attention to detail at the screenwriting stage.
We all know Elizabeth II enjoys tea and Corgis and horses. But how did she feel when her father unexpectedly died and she was forced to become Queen? How did she feel during Prince Phillip’s long stint of infidelity? Foy’s Queen takes a stab at these questions rather than reaffirming what The Firm wants us to know.