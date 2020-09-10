CBS via Getty Images, Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Al Pacino in 1972 and 1990.

Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford reprised their “Star Wars” roles over 30 years later.

Al Pacino returned to his character in “The Godfather” after 16 years for “The Godfather: Part III.”

Jamie Lee Curtis’ most recent “Halloween” appearance came 40 years after the first movie.

Sometimes, a character is just too iconic to only appear once. Not to mention Hollywood relies on nostalgia to ensure that sequels and reboots are profitable (perhaps too heavily â€” sequels often don’t live up to the quality of the originals).

Here are 12 actors who reprised iconic roles decades later.

Jamie Lee Curtis landed her breakout role in “Halloween” in 1978.

Compass International Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of ‘Halloween.’

She also starred in “Halloween II” in 1981.

The movie has been rebooted several times, most recently in 2018, 40 years after the original film’s release.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis attends the Australian premiere of Halloween in 2018.

Curtis appeared in “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” in 1998, “Halloween: Resurrection” in 2002,” and “Halloween” in 2018. She’s set to star in yet another “Halloween” reboot in 2022.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford originated their iconic “Star Wars” characters of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, and Han Solo in 1977.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford on the set of ‘Star Wars.’

The trio starred in two more “Star Wars” movies: “The Empire Strikes Back” in 1980 and “Return of the Jedi” in 1983.

Over 30 years later, all three returned for “The Force Awakens” in 2015.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford at Comic-Con International in 2015.

Hamill appeared in all three installments of the new trilogy: “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi,” and “The Rise of Skywalker.” Ford appeared in the first and last movies. Fisher starred in the first two, but tragically died before “The Rise of Skywalker” began filming. Footage from “The Force Awakens” was used to incorporate her into the final movie.

“The Terminator” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger was released in 1984.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger on the set of ‘Terminator’.

He went on to star in two more “Terminator” movies: “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991) and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” (2003).

Schwarzenegger reprised the iconic role in 2015 with “Terminator Genisys.”

FRANCOIS GUILLOT / Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a selfie with his ‘Terminator’ character.

Schwarzenegger did not appear in “Terminator: Salvation” in 2009 since he was serving as the governor of California.

“The Hustler,” starring Paul Newman, came out in 1961.

Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images Paul Newman in ‘The Hustler.’

Newman played pool shark Eddie Felson.

Newman reprised the role of Eddie in “The Colour of Money” in 1986.

Touchstone Pictures/Getty Images Paul Newman and Tom Cruise standing at a pool table in a scene from ‘The Colour Of Money’ in 1986.

In the film, Newman acted alongside Tom Cruise.

Anthony Perkins played Norman Bates in “Psycho” in 1960.

ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images A scene from the movie ‘Psycho.’

The horror film was directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

After 23 years, Perkins returned for two more “Psycho” movies.

Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images Anthony Perkins on the ‘Psycho’ movie set.

“Psycho II” was released in 1983, followed by “Psycho III” in 1986 and “Psycho IV: The Beginning” in 1990.

Harrison Ford starred in three “Indiana Jones” movies in the 1980s.

Paramount Pictures Harrison Ford in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’

He played the titular character in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984), and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989).

Nearly 20 years later, Ford picked up the iconic hat and whip once again for “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008.

Paramount ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.’

A fifth “Indiana Jones” movie is slated for 2022.

Al Pacino played Michael Corleone in 1972’s “The Godfather.”

CBS via Getty Images Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in ‘The Godfather.’

He also starred in “The Godfather: Part II” in 1974.

“The Godfather Part III” wasn’t released until 1990 — 16 years later.

Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images American actor Al Pacino on the set of ‘The Godfather: Part III.’

The third instalment was widely panned to the point where it’s getting an entirely new edit in 2020, according to Variety.

Renée Zellweger played the titular character in “Bridget Jones’ Diary” in 2001.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Renée Zellweger arrives for the New York premiere of the movie ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary.’

The movie was based on the bestselling book by Helen Fielding. Zellweger also starred in the sequel “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” three years later.

Zellweger returned in 2016 for “Bridget Jones’s Baby.”

WME/GC Images/Getty Images Renée Zellweger on the set of ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby.’

All three “Bridget Jones” movies were directed by women. Sharon Maguire directed the original “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” and Beeban Kidron directed “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.”

Michael Douglas starred in “Wall Street” in 1987.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Michael Douglas on the set of Wall Street.

Douglas played the antihero Gordon Gekko.

Douglas returned for “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” 13 years later in 2010.

Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty Images Shia LaBeouf and Michael Douglas on location in New York City.

The film also starred Shia LaBeouf, Carey Mulligan, and Josh Brolin.

Ellen DeGeneres voiced the character of Dory in “Finding Nemo” in 2003.

Disney Dory in ‘Finding Nemo.’

The forgetful blue tang fish became known for her catchphrase, “Just keep swimming.”

The popular character got her own movie in 2016 called “Finding Dory,” and DeGeneres returned to lend her voice to the role.

Dave J Hogan/Dave Hogan/Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres arrives for the UK Premiere of ‘Finding Dory’ in 2016.

“Finding Dory” became the fifth highest-grossing animated movie of all time at $US1.028 billion.

