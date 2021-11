How 13 actors who have played Princess Diana compare to the royal

In 1982, Caroline Bliss played the new princess in a TV movie about the royal wedding.

Just 14 months after the royal wedding, ABC released ‘ ‘Charles & Diana: A Royal Love Story,” a dramatic retelling of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Bliss played the role of Diana “with reasonable accuracy,” according to The New York Times in 1982.

The publication went on to explain that the “script for the ABC opus did attempt to make brief references to certain pressing realities” when compared to the other network movie that came immediately after.