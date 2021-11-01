How 13 actors who have played Princess Diana compare to the royal

TLC made a dramatic documentary in 2007 about Diana’s final days. Genevieve O’Reilly played the princess in a series of reenactments.

“Diana: Last Days of a Princess” was billed a docudrama, which mixed real-life interviews with those close to her and dramatic reenactments of the days leading up to the car accident.

According to the New York Times, O’Reilly’s portrayal was a realistic one.

“‘Diana’ doesn’t deify the princess,” the publication wrote in 2007. “It portrays her as needy but manipulative, loving but flawed — in other words, as a human being. Blending documentary techniques and scripted drama, it gives a surprisingly credible picture of the princess’s last summer.”