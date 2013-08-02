5 Actors Making A Comeback This Year

47 Ronin trailer Keanu Reeves sporting a longer look in samurai film ’47 Ronin.’

Keanu Reeves is making a big return to theatres this year.

In the past two months we’ve seen two trailers for two new movies starring the “Matrix” alumnus.

Reeves will star in the long-delayed “47 Ronin” out Christmas Day. He’ll also make his directorial debut in “Man of Tai Chi” which will premiere in the U.S. at Texas’ Fantastic Fest in late September.

Appearing ageless at nearly 50, Reeves isn’t the only actor making a big comeback to the big screen this year.

His “Matrix” comrade Laurence Fishburne has also gained a lot of attention for this year’s massive “Man of Steel.”

