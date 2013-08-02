5 Actors Making A Comeback This Year

Keanu Reeves is making a big return to theatres this year.
In the past two months we’ve seen two trailers for two new movies starring the “Matrix” alumnus.
Reeves will star in the long-delayed “47 Ronin” out Christmas Day. He’ll also make his directorial debut in “Man of Tai Chi” which will premiere in the U.S. at Texas’ Fantastic Fest in late September.
Appearing ageless at nearly 50, Reeves isn’t the only actor making a big comeback to the big screen this year.
His “Matrix” comrade Laurence Fishburne has also gained a lot of attention for this year’s massive “Man of Steel.”
Reeves' last highest-grossing films -- other than the 'Matrix' series -- were 'Constantine' ($US230 million) and 'Something's Gotta Give' ($US266 million) back in 2005 and 2003 respectively.
After his last big appearance on screen in 2008's 'The Day the Earth Stood Still,' Reeves has not one, but two big films coming out this year, 'Man of Tai Chi' and '47 Ronin' which has been in production since 2011.
Upon opening earlier this summer overseas, 'Man of Tai Chi' didn't take off in China. It premieres in the U.S. September 19th at the Fantastic Festival in Austin, Texas.
Between summer hit 'Man of Steel' and NBC fan favourite 'Hannibal,' Fishburne has pushed past his former CSI and 'Matrix' roles.
He'll also be in an upcoming film with Selena Gomez, 'Rudderless,' next year.
Fishburne is also set to appear in anticipated Warner Bros. untitled 'Batman / Superman' movie in 2015.
Ever since we saw Pearce in 'Memento' we were waiting for him to break out as a big Hollywood actor.
He was front and center as Andy Warhol in 'Factory Girl' and was recognised for 2011's TV mini-series, 'Mildred Pierce'; however, it's easy to pass over him as a supporting actor in a lot of other movies.
Do you remember him or Jeremy Renner from 2008's Oscar-winner 'The Hurt Locker'?
Last year's 'Lockout' only earned $US32 million in theatres. Since then, Pearce has played two villainous, egotistical characters in 'Prometheus' and then 'Iron Man 3' which helped him gain a lot of buzz.
Hawke got an unexpected boost at the box office this year when low-budget horror film 'The Purge' earned a huge $US34 million opening weekend for Universal warranting a sequel.
It's not that Hawke completely disappeared from the big screen. However, his peak time in theatres was during the late '90s / early '00s in 'Gattaca,' 'Training Day,' and 'Before Sunrise.' From 2005-2010 he appeared in smaller films 'Assault on Precinct 13' and 'Before the Devil Knows You're Dead.' The latter earned him Best Picture from the American Film Institute.
Next, Hawke will appear as a former racecar driver alongside Selena Gomez in 'Getaway' at the end of August.
When you think of Bloom, you usually think of him in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' or 'The Lord of the Rings' series.
Well, after his last big stint more than six years ago in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End,' Bloom will reprise his role of arrow-slinger Legolas in the next two 'Hobbit' films.
