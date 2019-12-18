6 actors who are making $1 million or more per episode for TV shows

Apple TV Plus Reese Witherspoon in ‘The Morning Show.’

Steve Carell, Kerry Washington, and more are making $US1 million an episode for upcoming TV shows, according to Variety.

Reese Witherspoon, who reportedly earned at least $US1 million an episode for Apple’s “The Morning Show,” will do so again for Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Steve Carell, Kerry Washington, and more are joining the coveted $US1 million club for their TV work.

Washington and Carell will each earn $US1 million per episode for Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” and Netflix’s “Space Force,” respectively. The salaries were revealed in a Tuesday report from Variety.

Multiple outlets – including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter – have reported that Reese Witherspoon made at least $US1 million an episode for Apple’s “The Morning Show,” which debuted last month. She’ll earn that again for Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.” Carell, who also starred in “The Morning Show,” earned $US750,000 for the series, so his Netflix pay is a step up.

TV salaries have ballooned in recent years as the streaming wars heat up and more actors make the move from the big screen to the small screen.

Below are six actors who are making $US1 million or more per episode for upcoming TV shows, according to Variety:

Steve Carell — $US1 million

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Show: “Space Force” (Netflix)

Premiere date: Unannounced

Description: “A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the US military. From Greg Daniels and Steve Carell.”

Jeff Bridges — $US1 million

Show: “The Old Man” (FX/Hulu)

Premiere date: Unannounced

Details: Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home for FX under Disney’s ownership, and the cable network is developing TV shows exclusively for the streamer. One of those is “The Old Man,” starring Bridges and based on author Thomas Perry’s 2017 novel. The novel follows a retired CIA officer who’s spent three decades in hiding because of an incident from his past, which comes back to haunt him.

Nicole Kidman — $US1 million

Getty Images

Show: “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu)

Premiere date: Unannounced

Details: “Nine Perfect Strangers” will reteam Kidman with “Big Little Lies” creator David E. Kelly. She’ll play the director of a health-and-wellness resort.

Reese Witherspoon — $US1.1 million

Hulu Witherspoon in ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

Show: “Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

Premiere date: March 18

Description: “Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

Kerry Washington — $US1.1 million

Hulu Washington in ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

Show: “Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

Premiere date: March 18

Harrison Ford — $US1.2 million

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Show: “The Staircase” (To be determined)

Premiere date: Unannounced

Details: “The Staircase,” based on the 2004 docuseries about novelist Michael Peterson’s murder trial, is being developed by Annapurna Television. It will be Ford’s first starring role in a TV series. Netflix continued the docuseries last year with new, exclusive episodes, and the entire series is available to stream.

