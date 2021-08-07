34 actors who have been in Marvel and DC movies

David Dastmalchian has appeared in multiple Marvel and DC projects from “Ant-Man” to “The Dark Knight.” He’s finally playing a leading man in “The Suicide Squad.”

If you don’t recognize Dastmalchian’s name, you’ll definitely recognize him from his work as one of the Joker’s goons in “The Dark Knight” to his turn as Kurt in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” franchise.

In 2019, director James Gunn called up Dastmalchian to gather his interest in playing Abner Krill, aka the Polka-Dot Man, in “The Suicide Squad.”

Dastmalchian is playing double duty this summer with DC as he also voiced another obscure Batman villain, Calendar Man, in the animated feature, “Batman: The Long Halloween.”

