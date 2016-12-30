13 actors who went from 'Harry Potter' to 'Game of Thrones'

Warner Bros. Pictures/HBOBoth Tonks and Osha are fan favourites.
“Harry Potter and “Game of Thrones” are completely different worlds.
But the worlds converge thanks to actors who have appeared in both.
While some of the crossovers may be recognisable, like Natalia Tena as both Tonks and Osha, others may come as a surprise.
Here are 13 actors that have appeared in both series.
Michelle Fairley made a brief appearance in the first part of 'Deathly Hallows' as Hermione's mother.
Natalia Tena is known throughout the 'Harry Potter' fandom as the amazing Nymphadora Tonks, but don't call her Nymphadora.
She joined 'GOT' as the fearless wildling Osha in the first season until she and Rickon disappeared for a bit during season four and five. She briefly returned in season six, but she was killed by Ramsay Bolton when she tried to stab him. RIP, Osha.
Freddie Stroma played the slightly obnoxious Cormac McLaggen, who annoyed Hermione during Professor Slughorn's Christmas party.
You won't recognise Julian Glover in Harry Potter, because he was the voice of Aragog, the giant spider.
Standing at 7-foot-1, Ian Whyte has played his fair share of giant characters, including the whole body shots for Madame Olympe Maxime (also portrayed by Frances de la Tour).
He's portrayed multiple characters on 'GOT,' including a White Walker, the Mountain in season two, and Wun Wun the giant.
Nicholas Blane made an appearance in 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' as Bob, a wizard who worked with Arthur Weasley at the Ministry of Magic. Bob is the one holding the box.
In 'GOT,' he played the Spice King, one of The Thirteen who rule Qarth. He was killed by fellow member and warlock Pyat Pree.
Bronson Webb played a Slytherin student and friend to Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.' He's the one on the right.
Webb played WIll, a member of the Night's Watch who fled from the White Walkers only to be executed by Ned Stark for deserting his men.
Ralph Ineson plays Amycus Carrow, a Death Eater in three 'Harry Potter' films. He's to the right of Snape.
In 'GOT,' he played Dagmer Cleftjaw, a raider for House Greyjoy. But after betraying Theon at Winterfell and stabbing Maester Luwin, Dagmer was in for a rude awakening when he and his men were flayed alive by the sadistic Ramsay Snow.
Edward Tudor-Pole played Mr. Borgin, an owner of Borgin in Burke's, in a deleted scene from 'The Chamber of Secrets.'
Sally Mortemore played Madame Irma Prince, the librarian at Hogwarts, in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.'
Blink and you'll miss Daniel Tuite as the 'skinny ministry wizard' in 'Deathly Hallows Part 1.' (He's somewhere in there.)
