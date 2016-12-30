13 actors who went from 'Harry Potter' to 'Game of Thrones'

Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Both Tonks and Osha are fan favourites.

“Harry Potter and “Game of Thrones” are completely different worlds.

But the worlds converge thanks to actors who have appeared in both.

While some of the crossovers may be recognisable, like Natalia Tena as both Tonks and Osha, others may come as a surprise.

Here are 13 actors that have appeared in both series.

Michelle Fairley made a brief appearance in the first part of 'Deathly Hallows' as Hermione's mother. Warner Bros. Pictures But 'GOT' fans might know her best as the strong-willed Catelyn Stark. HBO Natalia Tena is known throughout the 'Harry Potter' fandom as the amazing Nymphadora Tonks, but don't call her Nymphadora. Warner Bros. Pictures She joined 'GOT' as the fearless wildling Osha in the first season until she and Rickon disappeared for a bit during season four and five. She briefly returned in season six, but she was killed by Ramsay Bolton when she tried to stab him. RIP, Osha. HBO David Bradley played Argus Filch, the often cruel caretaker at Hogwarts. Warner Bros. Pictures He plays Walder Frey, the awful head of House Frey who betrayed the Stark family, in 'GOT.' HBO Ciarán Hinds played Aberforth Dumbledore, Albus' brother, in the final 'Harry Potter' movie. Warner Bros. Pictures Fans might recognise him as Mance Rayder, the King Beyond the Wall, in 'GOT.' HBO / Helen Sloan Freddie Stroma played the slightly obnoxious Cormac McLaggen, who annoyed Hermione during Professor Slughorn's Christmas party. Warner Bros. Pictures He showed up during the sixth season of 'GOT' as Dickon Tarly, Sam's younger brother. HBO You won't recognise Julian Glover in Harry Potter, because he was the voice of Aragog, the giant spider. Warner Bros. Pictures But you can recognise him as Grand Maester Pycelle in 'GOT.' HBO Standing at 7-foot-1, Ian Whyte has played his fair share of giant characters, including the whole body shots for Madame Olympe Maxime (also portrayed by Frances de la Tour). Warner Bros. Pictures He's portrayed multiple characters on 'GOT,' including a White Walker, the Mountain in season two, and Wun Wun the giant. Courtesy of HBO Nicholas Blane made an appearance in 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' as Bob, a wizard who worked with Arthur Weasley at the Ministry of Magic. Bob is the one holding the box. Warner Bros. Pictures In 'GOT,' he played the Spice King, one of The Thirteen who rule Qarth. He was killed by fellow member and warlock Pyat Pree. HBO Bronson Webb played a Slytherin student and friend to Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.' He's the one on the right. Warner Bros. Pictures Webb played WIll, a member of the Night's Watch who fled from the White Walkers only to be executed by Ned Stark for deserting his men. HBO Ralph Ineson plays Amycus Carrow, a Death Eater in three 'Harry Potter' films. He's to the right of Snape. Warner Bros. Pictures In 'GOT,' he played Dagmer Cleftjaw, a raider for House Greyjoy. But after betraying Theon at Winterfell and stabbing Maester Luwin, Dagmer was in for a rude awakening when he and his men were flayed alive by the sadistic Ramsay Snow. HBO Edward Tudor-Pole played Mr. Borgin, an owner of Borgin in Burke's, in a deleted scene from 'The Chamber of Secrets.' Warner Bros. Pictures He popped up as a protester in a season two episode of 'GOT.' HBO Sally Mortemore played Madame Irma Prince, the librarian at Hogwarts, in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.' Warner Bros. Pictures She popped into 'GOT' as a Braavosi woman in the sixth season. HBO Blink and you'll miss Daniel Tuite as the 'skinny ministry wizard' in 'Deathly Hallows Part 1.' (He's somewhere in there.) Warner Bros. Pictures But he has a more prominent role in 'GOT' as Lothar Frey in the newest season. HBO

