The search for a new Han Solo actor has finally come down to this handful of names

After a casting search that considered 2,500 actors, Variety reports today that the hunt for the actor who will be playing a young Han Solo in an upcoming “Star Wars” spin-off has come down to just a dozen actors.

Among the mix are Miles Teller (“Fantastic Four”), Dave Franco (“Neighbours”), Ansel Elgort (“The Fault in Our Stars”), Jack Reynor (“Transformers: Age of Extinction”), Scott Eastwood (“The Longest Ride”), Logan Lerman (“Fury”), Emory Cohen (“Brooklyn”), and Blake Jenner (from the upcoming Richard Linklater film “Everybody Wants Some”).

According to Variety, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and the film’s directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller (“The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street” films) will make a final decision in the next couple of weeks.

Though the Han Solo movie doesn’t begin shooting until next January, rumours are that the urgency to cast is because the young Solo would have a cameo in another “Star Wars” spin-off opening at the end of this year, “Rogue One.” But Variety could not confirm this.

Disney tested actors as young as 17 and as old as 34 for the new Solo role. The actors left now range in age between 20-25, with Scott Eastwood being the oldest at 29.

Whoever takes the role will have some star-making shoes to fill. Harrison Ford made the character so successful that it didn’t just kick off a prolific Hollywood career — it also helped make him the highest-grossing actor of all time at the box office.

