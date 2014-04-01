13 Actors Who Were Brought Back To Life With Special Effects In Movies

Lionsgate/’Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ Philip Seymour Hoffman died suddenly in the middle of finishing up his scenes for ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.’

The sudden deaths of Paul Walker and Philip Seymour Hoffman took place while both were in the middle of filming upcoming projects.

As a result, upcoming films “Fast & Furious 7” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” will use special effects to replace and recreate the actors’ performances.

They’re not the only two stars whose deaths forced Hollywood to use a mix of CGI and special effects to finish a film.

