13 surprising celebrities behind Hollywood’s most mind-blowing on-screen transformations

Bill Skarsgård looks immensely different from Pennywise the clown, who he played in the “It” movies.

The Swedish actor made his debut as Pennywise in the 2017 horror movie “It,” based on a Stephen King novel.

“It was an amazing, terrifying feeling of seeing the makeup go on for the first time,” Skarsgård told Us Weekly in 2017.

“Up until that point, I didn’t know what the character actually would look like,” he continued. “So every step of the way, I was looking at myself in the mirror, making faces to try to see what this character would eventually be.”

The child stars of “It” didn’t even see Skarsgård in full costume until they filmed the projector scene, so when the clown appeared, the terrified reactions were genuine. Skarsgard also made some kids on the set cry.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Skarsgard said that he has a lazy eye, which enabled him to move the physical feature in a different direction.

As for Pennywise’s horrific smile, the actor told Conan O’Brien that he learned to contort his lips in a “strange way” after seeing older brother Gustav Skarsgard do it. Around 10 years old, Gustav picked up the skill as well, made up an evil character, and purposely ran around scaring his younger sibling.

You can see practical effects artists Tom Woodruff Jr. and Alec Gillis break down how they created the Pennywise mask in this video shared by PopSugar.