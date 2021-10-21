24 stars you might not know were almost in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

- The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the world’s biggest film franchise, but it wasn’t a guaranteed success.
- Much of its appeal is down to casting, but some of its cast members almost didn’t get their roles.
- These 24 actors almost made their way into the MCU instead, from Keanu Reeves to Zooey Deschanel.
Blunt, for her part, doesn’t have any regrets about passing up on joining the MCU.
“I don’t think I would have been able to do a lot of projects that I’ve loved doing,” she told Indiewire in 2018 in the wake of “A Quiet Place’s” success. “You can’t predict what’s going to happen, what’s going to catch fire and what’s not, so if I make the choice for me, and not because I’m contracted, I think that’s an exciting prospect.”
In 2020, early concept art of the hero was released on social media showing a Thor that looks suspiciously like McKidd — and indeed, the artist confirmed in a now-deleted post that McKidd was his model.
Fans are now lobbying for Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, to be cast as the Fantastic Four’s Mr. Incredible and Invisible Woman.
“I’m really into it,” he said. “We’ll see what happens, but yeah, it’d be fun,” and added, “My son would looove it. He’s six years old.”
Of course, the part eventually went to Evans.
Whedon even had an actress in mind, according to producer Jeremy Latcham: “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel. “It was all about The Wasp. He wanted to cast Zooey Deschanel. [Wasp] was the funniest character in the whole movie, and well-written,” he said.
Whedon explained that he added the iconic superhero because it was unclear if Scarlett Johansson, aka Black Widow, would be available, and thus the team needed a new female character. But Johansson was able to be in the film, and audiences met Lilly’s Wasp three years later.
“Sorry to say that ‘Iron Man 3’ isn’t going to work out. My schedule is jammed packed and I can’t fit anything else in. The press announced my possible attachment far too soon. I know many of you wanted me to be involved, and I’m so sorry to disappoint you. Hopefully there’ll be another Marvel film in my future,” she wrote.
The part eventually went to Rebecca Hall.
A few years later, Chastain was once again rumored to be joining “Doctor Strange” as the surgeon Christine Palmer, an ex and colleague of Stephen Strange. Again, it didn’t work out — this time because Chastain rejected the role. The screenwriter shared on a podcast in 2020 that Chastain wanted to join the MCU as a superhero, not a sidekick.
“She’s like, ‘Hey, look, this project sounds awesome, and I would love to do it. But I’m only going to get one shot at being in a Marvel film and becoming a Marvel character; and I trained in ballet, and I really want to wear a cape,'” C. Robert Cargill said.
The role went to Rachel McAdams.
“I wouldn’t be opposed to it,” Brie told MTV in 2017. “I’m excited that they’re going to do it. I think they’re going to bring something different to it. I love the Russo brothers. I just adore them. I think they’re incredible. Everything they do is incredible. It’ll be a nice change for those Marvel superhero movies, to have a fresh take on it.”
“Revenge” star Emily VanCamp was cast as Carter, and she went on to appear in “Winter Soldier,” “Civil War,” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
“I want my children to see their father happy. It’s not that it’s not a good role, it just wasn’t the right thing. I was on ‘Stargate: Atlantis’ for four years playing a similar character called Ronon, who was an alien who didn’t say much and grunted. I’ve been there and done that, whether people have seen it or not. You want to stretch,” Momoa said in 2014, according to IGN.
Dave Bautista would be cast as Drax, which Momoa supported.
“I think it’s perfectly cast. Dave is perfect for that role, for Drax,” he said.
During a 2020 podcast appearance, Seyfried said, “I didn’t want to be part of the first Marvel movie that bombed. I said, ‘Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon?’ Which is clearly — I was very wrong.”
The green paint was a real concern, though. “I was just like, ‘Ah, I don’t wanna be green. It’s just so much work,'” Seyfried told ComicBook.com in 2020. “I remember Jennifer Lawrence talking about once, how long it took her to get blue. And I was like, ‘That seems like hell on Earth,’ because then you get to set and you’re only there for a couple hours, and then you have to take everything off. And that was literally the reason.”
Zoe Saldana would go on to win the part — after the production of “Avatar,” getting painted green probably didn’t seem like a huge feat.
During an Instagram Q&A, director James Gunn was asked who else auditioned for the role of Peter Quill/Star Lord.
Gunn responded, “I would never share who auditioned & didn’t get the role unless they shared it first — many people know [Howerton] auditioned & was my 2nd choice for the role.”
The “Across the Universe” star even added that he got far enough to do a costume fitting. “You should have told me! I would have been crunching in the dressing room,” he joked.
However, when Wright left the project due to creative differences, Wilson, Matt Gerald (who eventually appeared in “Daredevil”), and Kevin Weisman (who would star in “Marvel’s Runaways”) also left the project. It was speculated that it was due to loyalty to Wright, but Wilson’s official reason was scheduling conflicts, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
“Every so often there’s a part [that you really want] and it’s a script you love, and you kind of put your heart and soul into it, and you don’t get it,” he said. “And it is tough and it is shit, but I often find that something even better comes out of it at the end. And so in the case of ‘Spider-Man,’ I did ‘[Sex Education]’, because I wouldn’t have been able to do both of those at the same time.”
Clearly not — he’d go on to play the Joker in “Joker,” and even win an Oscar for his troubles.
On Cumberbatch winning out as Strange, he said, “I think that everybody was, is … I’m trying to figure out how to say this most diplomatically, okay … I think everybody was really happy with how things turned out. All parties were satisfied.”
But instead of choosing someone else, the studio instead pushed filming back to accommodate Cumberbatch. And, as we all know, Leto was cast the Joker in “Suicide Squad,” and then as Morbius, the vampire, in the upcoming Sony Marvel-adjacent universe.
“Just a very short while ago Kevin Feige and I were talking about a cameo role in ‘Guardians Vol. 2,’ and he brought up Bowie’s name,” Gunn wrote on Facebook in 2016. “I told him nothing in the world would make me happier, but I heard from common friends he wasn’t doing well.”
A few years later, Gunn revealed the part he had in mind for Ziggy Stardust was a member of Yondu’s original crew.
“I like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ but what I saw was ‘It’s successful, and now we’ve got room to make a colorful part for another big-name actor.’ I’d feel like an amendment. ‘The Dark Tower’ script was well-written, I like the director and his take on it, and I can be the creator, the author of the Man in Black — aka the Devil — in my version of this Stephen King novel,” he said.
Instead, the role was played by Kurt Russell — and when his son, Wyatt, joined the cast of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” as John Walker (or US Agent), they became the first father-son duo in the MCU.
“That was not a space that I should have taken up,” Stenberg said. “And it was so exhilarating to see it fulfilled by people who should have been a part of it and who deserved it and who were right for it. I just wasn’t.”
At a Toronto festival in 2018, she added, “One of the most challenging things for me to do was to walk away from ‘Black Panther.’ I got really, really close and they were like, ‘Do you want to continue fighting for this?’ And I was like, this isn’t right.”
She continued, “These are all dark skin actors playing Africans and I feel like it would have just been off to see me as a biracial American with a Nigerian accent just pretending that I’m the same color as everyone else in the movie.”
He added, “I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”
Murphy’s Multiverse founder Charles Murphy tweeted in 2019 that, if not for “John Wick 3,” Reeves would’ve been in “Captain Marvel”: “He was set to take the role and then, when he had to drop out, they moved SUPER QUICK on Jude Law,” he wrote.
Months later, it was revealed that Langford had been cast as an older version of Morgan Stark, Tony and Pepper’s daughter. In the scene, Tony encounters her after he snaps his fingers, much like the scene in “Infinity War,” when we see Thanos with a young version of his daughter, Gamora. Sound confusing? The Russo brothers agreed, which is why they cut the scene, and therefore Langford, out of the film.
For her part, Langford handled it with grace.
“At the end of the day, I’d rather have had the experience of being in a really good film than be in a film for the sake of being in it if it doesn’t work. You don’t want to be in something and then be the sore thumb that sticks out,” she told Collider in 2020.
Deadline senior reporter Justin Kroll tweeted, upon Pugh’s casting, that “Marvel has been high on Florence since December for the part but did open it up at the top of the year with other actresses meeting ([Ronan] also in the mix) but in the end she wins the coveted role.”