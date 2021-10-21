24 stars you might not know were almost in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Jessica Chastain almost had parts in “Iron Man 3” and “Doctor Strange,” but she is holding out for something bigger in the MCU.

Chastain has been up for two separate parts in the MCU. First, she was almost cast as Maya Hansen, a scientist who has a relationship with Tony Stark. However, she posted on her Facebook page in 2012 that she was too busy

“Sorry to say that ‘Iron Man 3’ isn’t going to work out. My schedule is jammed packed and I can’t fit anything else in. The press announced my possible attachment far too soon. I know many of you wanted me to be involved, and I’m so sorry to disappoint you. Hopefully there’ll be another Marvel film in my future,” she wrote.

The part eventually went to Rebecca Hall.

A few years later, Chastain was once again rumored to be joining “Doctor Strange” as the surgeon Christine Palmer, an ex and colleague of Stephen Strange. Again, it didn’t work out — this time because Chastain rejected the role. The screenwriter shared on a podcast in 2020 that Chastain wanted to join the MCU as a superhero, not a sidekick.

“She’s like, ‘Hey, look, this project sounds awesome, and I would love to do it. But I’m only going to get one shot at being in a Marvel film and becoming a Marvel character; and I trained in ballet, and I really want to wear a cape,'” C. Robert Cargill said.

The role went to Rachel McAdams.