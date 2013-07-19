Missing 'Casino Royal' Actor Paul Bhattacharjee Found Dead

Paul Bhattacharjee (right) and Crispin Bonham-Carter (left) in a scene from the 2006 Bond movie ‘Casino Royale.’

British actor, Paul Bhattacharjee — who played a doctor in both 2006’s “Casino Royale” and 2011’s “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel — was found dead at Splash Point cliffs in Seaford, East Sussex after being reported missing last week.



The 53-year-old actor, who also starred on the British soap opera “EastEnders,” was last seen leaving the Royal Court theatre in London’s Sloane Square, where he was in rehearsals to appear in the play “Talk Show.”

“He left on Wednesday in good spirits but didn’t make it to rehearsals the next day,” said a spokeswoman for the Royal Court, who also tweeted:

Our Colleague and friend Paul Bhattacharjee has been missing since last Wed evening. If you have any info pls call Missing Persons on 116000 — royalcourt (@royalcourt) July 16, 2013

The actor sent a text to his girlfriend at around 9pm that night but had not been heard from since. His body was found two days later and today the BBC confirmed it was indeed the actor.

While investigators are not treating his death as suspicious, Bhattacharjee’s 24-year-old son told the Evening Standard his father’s disappearance was “completely out of character.”

His fellow thespian “Bend It Like Beckham” and “ER” star, Parminder Nagra, tweeted her condolences:

Very sad to hear the news about Paul Bhattacharjee. My thoughts are with his loved ones. — parmindernagra (@parmindernagra) July 17, 2013

Among Bhattacharjee’s other notable credits were a handful of U.K. TV series including “Bedtime,” “Waking the Dead,” “Identity” and “Any Human Heart.”

