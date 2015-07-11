'Lawrence of Arabia' star Omar Sharif dead at 83

Aly Weisman
Omar SharifDan Kitwood/Getty ImagesActor Omar Sherif attends the Closing Ceremony at the Sala Grande during the 66th Venice Film Festival on September 12, 2009 in Venice, Italy.

Oscar nominated actor Omar Sharif died Friday at age 83 after suffering a heart attack on Friday afternoon in a hospital in Cairo, his agent said.

The Egyptian-born actor was most famous for starring in 1962’s Oscar-winning “Lawrence of Arabia”

Omar sharif lawrence of arabia‘Lawrence of Arabia’

… 1965’s
Dr. Zhivago
with Julie Christie …

Doctor zhivago omar sharif‘Dr. Zhivago’

… And1968’s
Funny Girl
alongside Barbra Streisand.

Omar Sharif Barbra Streisand Funny Girl‘Funny Girl’

It was revealed in May that Sharif had Alzheimer’s disease. He
is survived by a son and two grandsons, Omar Sharif Jr., an actor, and Karim.

NOW WATCH: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The original 1993 ‘Jurassic Park’ cast today

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

death people thewire-us