'Lawrence of Arabia' star Omar Sharif dead at 83

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Actor Omar Sherif attends the Closing Ceremony at the Sala Grande during the 66th Venice Film Festival on September 12, 2009 in Venice, Italy.

Oscar nominated actor Omar Sharif died Friday at age 83 after suffering a heart attack on Friday afternoon in a hospital in Cairo, his agent said.

The Egyptian-born actor was most famous for starring in 1962’s Oscar-winning “Lawrence of Arabia”…

… 1965’s “

Dr. Zhivago

“ with Julie Christie …

… And1968’s “

Funny Girl

“ alongside Barbra Streisand.

It was revealed in May that Sharif had Alzheimer’s disease. He

is survived by a son and two grandsons, Omar Sharif Jr., an actor, and Karim.

