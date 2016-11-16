Actor Michael Shannon: Trump was elected by a 'country of moronic a--holes'

Actor Michael Shannon held nothing back about the 2016 presidential election and President-elect Donald Trump while promoting his new film “Nocturnal Animals” in a new interview with RogerEbert.com.

When asked if he could make sense of how exactly Trump was elected, Shannon had a vitriolic response about Trump’s supporters.

“Yeah, I’ll tell you how to make sense of it: This country’s filled with ignorant jacka–es,” he said. “The big red dildo running through the middle of our country needs to be annexed to be its own country of moronic a–holes. You can call it the United States of Moronic F—ing Arseholes.”

Shannon (“Man of Steel,” “Take Shelter”) elaborated on how he thinks the eight years of Obama’s presidency now feel “like a lie” because racism and sexism have been “festering underneath the whole time” in disenchanted Trump voters.

“A lot of these people, they don’t know why the f— they’re alive,” he said. “They’re doing drugs, f—ing killing themselves. Because they’re like, ‘Why the f— am I alive? I can’t get a job, I don’t know anything about anything, I have no curiosity for life or the world.’ So this Trump thing is like getting a box of firecrackers, or something. It’s like, ‘Well, this will be fun for a little while, this’ll kill some time.’ Because, y’know, the jacka– will be amusing on television, stay stupid sh–.”

Shannon went on to call Trump’s presidency “the worst thing that’s ever happened.”

“It’s the worst,” he said. “This guy is going to destroy civilisation as we know it, and the earth, and all because of these people who don’t have any idea why they’re alive.”

