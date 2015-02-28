Actor Leonard Nimoy dies at age 83

Actor Leonard Nimoy — best known for playing Mr. Spock on “Star Trek” has died at age 83, his wife Susan Bay Nimoy confirmed to The New York Times.

Susan Nimoy told The Times that the cause of death was end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. According to The Times, “Nimoy announced last year that he had the disease, which he attributed to years of smoking, a habit he had given up three decades earlier.”

