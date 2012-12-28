Actor Josh Duhamel Defends Tim Tebow From Critical Comments

Photo: Getty Images/Wikimedia Commons

After ESPN’s Merril Hoge made his latest critical comments of Tim Tebow, actor Josh Duhamel went to Twitter with some harsh words for the commentator…”@merrilhoge hey merril. Josh Duhamel here. Wondering why you’re such a jealous bitch about Tebow? He’s 10x the player you were.”



Duhamel was reacting to Hoge’s latest in a series of rants against Tebow in which Hoge called Tebow “phony as a three dollar bill” and questioned whether the Jets quarterback is truly a good teammate.

Hoge played eight seasons in the NFL as a fullback with the Steelers and Bears. His best season may have come in 1990 when he rushed for 772 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

Duhamel is best known for his role in the “Transformer” movies as well as his co-starring role in “Life as We Know It” alongside Katherine Heigl.

