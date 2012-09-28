Katy Perry's Actor Ex-Boyfriend Suspected In 'L.A. Double Death'

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry’s ex-boyfriend, a Hollywood actor who has starred in “Sons Of Anarchy” and “The O.C.,” was found dead yesterday at the home of the 81-year-old woman he was suspected of murdering. Police found 28-year-old Lewis’ body in the driveway of the home of an 81-year-old woman who was dead inside, TMZ reports.



Lewis was renting a room from the woman.

According to TMZ:

“Investigators say they believe Lewis beat the woman to death.

According to multiple reports, neighbours heard the 81-year-old woman screaming … and then saw a young man outside her home attack 2 other men with a piece of wood … before he climbed onto the roof and fell to his death.

Law enforcement sources tell us Lewis is the sole suspect in the woman’s murder, and they are not looking for other possible suspects.”

Lewis dated Perry back in 2006, and they attended many Hollywood events together.

DON’T MISS: This 24-Year-Old Chinese Popstar Is Dating A 12-Year-Old Model >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.