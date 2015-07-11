'Big Lebowski' star Jeff Bridges is asking $29.5 million for this tranquil estate on a massive lot in Montecito

Jim Bartsch The estate is a slice of Tuscany in Montecito, California.

Here’s your chance to live a Tuscan dream in the good ol’ US.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, “The Big Lebowski” star Jeff Bridges and his wife are asking $US29.5 million dollars for their 19.5 acre Montecito, California home. The sprawling property has equal amounts of luxury and quirk.

Sotheby’s International Realty’s Suzanne Perkins told the WSJ that listings exceeding three acres of land in Montecito are rare. Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour.

The Bridges family bought the home -- built by Santa Barbara architect Barry Berkus -- in 1994 from musician Kenny Loggins, who Mrs. Bridges credits for the European design and décor. The wooded drive up to the villa is straight out of a fairytale book. The hand-carved wooden front door complements the home's Tuscan-inspired exterior. Contrasting stone and stucco represent the evolving architectural styles of Tuscan villas over time. Exposed, century-old bridge beams and an antique fireplace add a rustic feel to the polished living room. A patio off the living room is a perfect place for entertaining. There's also a terrace off the dining room framed by columns and ocean views. The kitchen's breakfast area serves as a more casual setting for quick meals. The home may be huge and lavish, but the family room is cosy and intimate. The master suite includes a private sitting area and rustic Romeo and Juliet balcony. Murano glass pendant chandeliers add to the room's simple elegance. The five bedroom, 9,535-square-foot home has a meditation room on the third floor. Bridges also has a sort of 'man fort' on the grounds, where he makes pottery and relaxes on his hammock. The terrace affords breathtaking sea views. An office with a separate 'assistant's office' allows you to work from home on any given day. Mrs. Bridges told the WSJ that her husband recorded a few songs in the home's recording studio. A single-bedroom guest cottage attached to the villa has its own kitchen, fireplace, and a living room with a skylight. There's also a two-bedroom guest house on the estate. But wait, there's more: private hiking trails, views of Channel Islands, a small vineyard, gardens, a greenhouse filled with orchids, and Bridges' collection of aloe trees. When weather permits, grab a raft, pour a drink, and float around the pond-shaped pool, which features a natural waterfall fed from a nearby stream. Plenty of outdoor living space means you can start and end your days outside. Wake up with a mimosa by the pool and end with a candle-lit feast on the terrace. This villa is your first-class ticket to Tuscany.

