Actor In Spider-Man Musical Plunges 30 Feet During Aerial Stunt In Live Performance

Joe Weisenthal
spiderman

Photo: NYT

The new Broadway musical Spiderman is already thought to be in major trouble, with a budget ballooning to over $40 million. This story is also quite inauspicious: Last night a stunt double fell 30 feet during an aerial stunt, according to AP and other reports.The show, obviously, was halted right away.

Click here to see a video at the NYT.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

broadway home-us