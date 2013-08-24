Actor In Samsung Promo Explains On Reddit Why It Was So Bad

When it comes to Samsung’s ads and promotional material, the creative is either

really goodor

really bad.

A Redditor recently posted a Samsung promo video for the 840 EVO solid-state hard drive “featuring possibly the world’s worst actors” that was eventually pulled from YouTube following all of the social media hate.

A man claiming to be an actor in the video recently took to Reddit to share his side of the story:

“Hi. So I’m an actor/model living in Seoul, and im playing the ‘businessman’ in this promo. now, admittedly its not my best work lol, but most people arent aware of just how many factors go into making it this bad. Allow me to elaborate. They force us to speak slowly since this will be dubbed over in Korean, and even when it isnt, most people viewing it will be Korean. They ask us to exaggerate since many Korean people feel thats how we ‘naturally’ act (most people here are not very expressive). Ive worked many jobs where I tried to act naturally only to be told by the director to act more ‘bright’ (ie exaggerate). its how the director and client (in this case, Samsung), WANT us to act. the script is brutal. written by non-native english speakers, and sometimes the PD or director wont even take our suggestions to change some parts so they sound like something a normal native english speaker would say. its a promotional video, not a tv commercial, meaning it will be shown at conventions and expos and in-house. most of the people watching it are korean and thats why they make us do all of the above.”

It goes on from there.

You can watch the promo video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

