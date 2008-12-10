Actor Ed Norton Wants To Match Your Charity Donation

it looks like Ed Norton needs a new project. So, the actor is stepping up to challenge would-be donors to the construction of New York’s High Line, the 1.5-mile-long historic elevated Manhattan rail structure to be turned into a public park. He’ll match all donations, up to $100,000. (Hey, he’s a nice guy, not a crazy one. An actor’s gotta eat, too.) Here’s how to donate and here’s the Fight Club star talking about his love for the High Line.



