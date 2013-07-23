Actor Dennis Farina Dead At 69

Actor Dennis Farina died today in Scottsdale, Arizona after suffering a blood clot in his lung, his rep confirmed to TMZ. He was 69. Farina starred as Det. Joe Fontana on “Law & Order” and film hits such as “Get Shorty,” “Snatch” and “Midnight Run.”



Most recently he appeared in the HBO series “Luck” and played Nick’s father on “New Girl.”

According to IMDb, Farina starred in at least 75 movies or television series.

Before he became an actor, Farina was a cop with the Chicago Police Department from 1967 to 1985.

Farina, according to IMDb, did not start acting until he was 37 years old.

He is survived by his three children, five grandchildren and “the love of his life of 35 years, Marianne Cahill,” according to his rep.

Watch Farina in “Snatch” below:

And “Midnight Run.”

